White Spot and Triple O's Become First Restaurant Chains in Canada to Launch Impossible™ Burger

Iconic BC Chains Celebrate New Menu Additions in Sneak-Peek Weekend Sept. 19-20 with $2 From

Each Impossible™ Burger Sold Donated to Variety – the Children's Charity and a 1,000 Impossible™ Burgers Giveaway Contest

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Beloved BC restaurant chains White Spot and Triple O's are reaffirming their 92-year-strong commitment to burger leadership and menu innovation by introducing the Impossible™ Burger on all menus. The move makes White Spot and Triple O's the first family-casual and quick-service restaurant chains in Canada to feature the award-winning Impossible™ Burger from Impossible Foods.

Available at all 62 full-service White Spot locations and 39 quick-service Triple O's across BC and Alberta beginning September 19, the made-from-plants patty will be showcased as part of a new fall menu launch that provides more delicious choices and includes the following Impossible™ Burger creations:

Available at White Spot: The Avocado Impossible™ Burger (fresh avocado, pickled onions, crisp lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes, jalapeño ranch) , served with a choice of Caesar salad, The Spot's Salad, or creamy coleslaw and 'endless' Kennebec fries.





, served with a choice of Caesar salad, The Spot's Salad, or creamy coleslaw and 'endless' Kennebec fries. Available at Triple O's: The Original Impossible™ Burger (crisp lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes, secret Triple 'O' Sauce & signature pickle on top). Guests can combo up their burger with a selection of sides & beverages.



Guests can also substitute the Impossible™ patty into any burger on the menu at White Spot and Triple O's locations.

"For more than ninety years we have kept our menus fresh by innovating, adapting and providing our guests with the best tasting dining experience", says White Spot President Warren Erhart. "Being able to offer more plant-based protein like the Impossible™ Burger patty further underscores the importance we place in offering a variety of options for meat lovers, meat reducers and flexitarians alike at White Spot and Triple O's."

CHARITABLE LAUNCH WEEKEND FOR VARIETY

This Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, White Spot and Triple O's will give guests a chance to be the first to try the Impossible™ made-from-plants patty in their new burger creations, and will donate $2 from every Impossible™ Burger sold over the two days to Variety – the Children's Charity, a charitable partner since 1966. To celebrate the launch, White Spot and Triple O's will also be giving away a total of 1,000 FREE Impossible™ Burgers — hungry burger lovers are invited to enter the giveaway via whitespot.ca/contest and tripleos.com/contest.

"Canadians specifically asked to get Impossible Burger to White Spot and Triple O's," says Nick Halla, Senior Vice President for International at Impossible Foods. "Getting it on the menu so quickly is a great testament to how White Spot and Triple O's genuinely listens to and pleases their fanbase."

For the latest news about White Spot, register to receive Spot Club emails at whitespot.ca, become a fan of /whitespot on Facebook or follow @White_Spot on Twitter, @whitespot_restaurants on Instagram and /whitespotrestaurants on YouTube.

For the latest news about Triple O's, register to receive Triple O's emails at www.tripleos.ca, become a fan of /tripleosrestaurant on Facebook or follow @TripleOs on Twitter, @tripleosrestaurant on Instagram and /TheTripleOs on YouTube.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 92-year-young chain now sees more than 17 million guests annually at 135 White Spot and Triple O's (their premium quick service restaurants) throughout B.C., Alberta, Asia and soon Ontario. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and as one of BC's Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca Tripleos.ca

ABOUT IMPOSSIBLE FOODS | Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project. Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine's company of the year and one of Time Magazine's 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

PHOTO

For a selection of high-resolution photos, click on the images above or below or download via Dropbox.

SOURCE White Spot Restaurants

For further information: SMC Communications Inc. for White Spot Restaurants, Shelley McArthur Everett, 604-219-9042, [email protected]; White Spot Restaurants, Cathy Tostenson, Vice President Sales & Marketing, 604-512-4393, [email protected]