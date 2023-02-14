White Ribbon Presents: A Performance and Conversation with Joshua Hopkins

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - JUNO Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Canadian baritone, Joshua Hopkins , joins White Ribbon for an inspiring evening following his World Premiere performances of Songs for Murdered Sisters with Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra.

On the morning of September 22, 2015, in Renfrew County, Ontario, Canada, a man went on a killing spree, brutally murdering three ex-partners in their separate homes. The murders devastated the rural Ottawa Valley community where opera singer Joshua Hopkins grew up – his sister Nathalie Warmerdam was one of these women.

Joshua shares this harrowing story through song and sits down with White Ribbon Executive Director, Humberto Carolo, for an intimate discussion on his deeply personal reason for creating Songs for Murdered Sisters and to inspire others to take action.

Our goal is to ignite societal change that ends all forms of gender-based violence in our homes and communities," said Humberto Carolo, Executive Director, White Ribbon. "Men and boys have an important role to play as allies and agents of change to create communities, workplaces and institutions that are safe from gender-based violence, harassment, misogyny, and all forms of discrimination."

The conversation and performance will be held in The Round Room, The Carlu, located at 444 Yonge St on the 7th floor, Toronto, ON and begins at 7:30 pm EST on February 17, 2023 and includes food and beverage. Tickets are available at whiteribbon.ca/events .

Songs for Murdered Sisters was developed by Joshua Hopkins with author Margaret Atwood and composer Jake Heggie following the murder of his sister, Nathalie Warmerdam.

While White Ribbon has long focused on highlighting the systemic and societal issues that lead to gender-based violence, the White Ribbon Sisters campaign encourages men, through music, to take actionable steps towards greater allyship and help end all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination.

Join White Ribbon in this impactful and healing conversation and performance as Joshua uses his powerful voice to wake people up to the epidemic of gender-based violence in support of #WhiteRibbonSisters.

To book an interview with any of our following spokespeople or for more information about the event, please contact:

Katie Taylor

[email protected]

1-416-920-6684 x 23

Spokespeople available for interviews include:

Humberto Carolo , Executive Director, White Ribbon

Joshua Hopkins, JUNO Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Canadian baritone

About White Ribbon:

Now in its 32nd year, White Ribbon is the world's largest movement of men and boys working to end violence against women and girls, and promote gender equity, healthy relationships and a new vision of masculinities. It was founded in 1991, in response to the murder of 14 women engineering students at Polytechnique Montréal in 1989. Since then, and among its many calls to action, White Ribbon asks men to wear white ribbons as a pledge never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women and girls.

SOURCE White Ribbon Campaign