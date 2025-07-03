White Falcon Partners with Windermere, Adds George Myhal as Advisor

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - White Falcon Capital Management is pleased to announce a strategic transaction with Windermere Investment Corporation.

Under terms of the agreement, Windermere will deploy substantial additional capital into White Falcon's existing mandate in exchange for a minority ownership interest in White Falcon. Central to this new partnership, George Myhal, Windermere's President and CEO, will join White Falcon in an advisory role.

Windermere's capital commitment stands as a powerful testament to White Falcon's investment philosophy and well-aligned incentive structure.

Balkar Sivia, Founder & Portfolio Manager of White Falcon said "This is a transformative moment for White Falcon and I want to thank George for his trust and partnership. George's unparalleled expertise in navigating complex market dynamics, forged over four decades at Brookfield, will be instrumental for White Falcon. Windermere's capital commitment gives us necessary scale and positions us to be a leading player in the industry."

Windermere's investment deepens its three-year relationship with White Falcon. Through this relationship, Windermere gained a firsthand understanding and strong conviction in Balkar's disciplined investment selection process and his integrity.

"Our investment reflects our confidence in White Falcon's potential to generate attractive investment results over the long term." said George Myhal, President and CEO of Windermere. "We look forward to supporting White Falcon's continued success."

As a key component of this strategic agreement, Windermere will also provide White Falcon with back-office support, allowing Balkar to focus on core investment activities.

About White Falcon:

White Falcon Capital Management Ltd. is an OSC registered firm focused on protection and compounding of capital on a risk-adjusted basis. White Falcon aspires to buy good-quality publicly listed businesses led by first-class management teams. White Falcon's unconstrained mandate enables an opportunistic approach in pursuit of absolute returns. White Falcon was founded by Balkar Sivia, CFA who was previously a Partner at Burgundy Asset Management and Investment Analyst at McElvaine Investment Management.

More about White Falcon: www.whitefalconcap.com

About Windermere:

Windermere Investment Corporation is a family office, with substantial investments in public and private businesses, founded by George Myhal. George previously served as a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management for 37 years and was instrumental in developing the firm's asset management business. He is currently Chairman of Trisura Group. George is also a distinguished philanthropist and recipient of the Order of Canada.

More about Windermere: https://www.windermereic.com

