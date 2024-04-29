Whistler Welcomes World-Renowned Japanese Coffee Brand % Arabica

% Arabica continues Canadian expansion with its first location in BC, offering a premium coffee experience

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - World-renowned Japanese coffee brand % Arabica is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest Canadian location, Whistler. Set to open its doors on Saturday, May 11th, % Arabica Whistler will mark the brand's third venture in the Canadian market and first in BC, following the opening of its two Toronto-based locations.

% Arabica Whistler (CNW Group/% Arabica)

Over the past decade since its inception in Kyoto, Japan, the independent coffee brand has gained global recognition, with 188 stores worldwide in over 24 countries. Rooted in a profound love for coffee and design, % Arabica Whistler represents a culmination of founder Kenneth Shoji's journey and vision.

% Arabica Whistler is the brand's newest location located right in the heart of Whistler Village, a destination for adventurous travelers from around the world, this picturesque destination is surrounded by the breathtaking alpine playground to the bustling village. % Arabica will elevate the Whistler experience for travelers and adventurers alike by providing them with high-quality coffee and an ambiance that will encourage them to take a moment to enjoy a cup of coffee that is made from the world's finest beans.

"We're thrilled to introduce % Arabica's distinctive coffee and lifestyle experience to Whistler, a destination renowned for its outdoor activities and appreciation for quality," said Kenneth Shoji, founder of % Arabica. "Whistler's breathtaking scenery and international appeal perfectly align with % Arabica's ethos of inviting people to 'See the World Through Coffee.' We're eager to expand the vibrant culture of this iconic Canadian destination with world-class coffee."

On Saturday, May 11, % Arabica Whistler officially opens its doors at 4295 Blackcomb Way, Unit 123. To celebrate, % Arabica will be offering free pastries to the first 50 customers. For more information, store hours, and more, please visit http://arabica.coffee .

About % Arabica

% Arabica was founded by Kenneth Shoji in 2013, and opened its global flagship store in Kyoto, Japan in 2014, and has since gained a devoted following thanks to its exceptional coffee and simple, timeless store design. Famous for its iconic locations worldwide, % Arabica rapidly expanded globally with locations in 24 countries in North America, Asia, Europe and Middle East and over 188 stores.

Shoji was inspired to start % Arabica after realizing he wanted an amazing cup of coffee every day—with equally amazing customer experience. To learn the coffee business, he purchased a coffee farm in Hawaii, started a green bean trading company, exported Japanese coffee roasting machines and then became a distributor for Slayer. With this experience under his belt, he launched % Arabica, led by his vision to grow the brand across the world - which is reflected in the % Arabica motto, "See the World Through Coffee."

Specializing in premium varieties of coffee, % Arabica is renowned for serving the world's finest coffee beans, and making perfect, yet simple, barista brews. % Arabica sources largely from small farms, serving their unique blend, as well as single-origin beans from around the world with a carefully curated menu that spans espresso-based coffees, specialty lattes, drip coffees, matcha, and much more specialty offerings.

