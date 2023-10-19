Whistler Immigration Ltd. is Now Navio Immigration Inc.

WHISTLER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Since 2006, Whistler Immigration has been providing professional guidance and assistance to individuals, families, Canadian organizations, and entrepreneurs navigating Canada's immigration systems. As we continue to grow and evolve, we have come to realize that our original name, Whistler Immigration, restricts us geographically. To better reflect our vision, we underwent a name and visual rebrand.

We are now Navio Immigration!

Navio Immigration is proud to announce our transition from Whistler Immigration to Navio Immigration. Our new name represents our commitment to navigating individuals, families, and entrepreneurs from every corner of the world through the complex and dynamic Canadian Immigration system. We also help Canadian businesses and organizations leverage the global workforce to retain top talent and stay competitive.

Innovative Services

We are excited to offer innovative and personalized immigration services in different service tiers, tailored to suit variable budgets.

Our services include Strategic Consultations for tailored immigration strategies, new Q&A sessions for quick Client inquiries, and full-service representation for complete application preparation and submission on the Client's behalf.

Navio Platform

We are proud to also introduce our "Done-with-You" service through the Navio Platform. This tier of service is ideal for Clients who want to save time and money, are tech-savvy, are willing to roll up their sleeves and get down to work, and value expert support and guidance.

Through Navio Platform, Clients receive professional advice at a fraction of the cost, removing the guesswork and allowing them to retain control of their application and set their own pace. Our team of experienced Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants will guide Clients through the complex immigration process, ensuring they have the best chance of success.

"At Navio Immigration, we believe that human potential is infinite. Our purpose is to unlock the infinite possibilities of human potential. Our rebranding as Navio Immigration reflects our commitment to empowering people to live their fullest, most prosperous lives in Canada."

Brooke Finlay, Lead Visionary Officer, and owner of Navio Immigration

About Navio Immigration

Navio Immigration is a leading immigration consultancy firm based in Canada. With our team of experienced Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants and our innovative approach, we make immigration consultation services more accessible, empowering more people to achieve their dreams of pursuing a life and future in Canada with more ease and confidence.

SOURCE Navio Immigration Inc.

For further information: visit our website at www.navioimmigration.com, or email us at [email protected].