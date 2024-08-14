Whistler Blackcomb Announces 2024/25 Winter Season Opening Date & September Epic Pass Deadline Details

Guests can expect another winter season packed with experiences unique to Whistler Blackcomb, plus new Mobile Pass technology allowing guests to access the slopes from their phone

WHISTLER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Whistler Blackcomb is set to open its dual mountains to skiers and riders on Friday, November 22 for the 2024/25 winter season, conditions permitting. The resort is looking forward to delivering another season of unparalleled mountain adventure to guests from the Sea to Ski Corridor, Lower Mainland, across Canada and around the world. Guests planning to visit Whistler Blackcomb can lock in the best deals and experiences by purchasing the Pass that works best for them – from single day to season-long access before prices go up on September 2.

Whistler Blackcomb

This season, the newly upgraded Jersey Cream Express chairlift will make its highly anticipated debut. Coming on the heels of last season's upgrade to Fitzsimmons Express, this new high speed 6-person chair will significantly improve uploading capacity and efficiency and get guests on snow faster in the Glacier Creek Zone of Blackcomb Mountain. It's one of several lift upgrades Whistler Blackcomb has invested in in recent years, showcasing a commitment to continuous investment into the guest experience at the resort.

Whistler Blackcomb is also excited to host the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 February 8-16. The event will bring together over 500 competitors from over 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports for this first-ever winter edition and will feature Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding. On top of this, guests can look forward to the return of annual favorites, including: the World Ski and Snowboard Festival, weekly Fire & Ice Shows in Whistler Village, Whistler Pride and Ski Festival, the 39th Annual Peak to Valley Race, Whistler Cup, and Creekside Classic.

Here our checklist for guests to prepare for the season ahead:

Save on your Whistler Blackcomb experience with a Pass

Skiers and riders have until September 2 to purchase a Pass before prices increase. Passes offer significant pre-season savings compared to lift ticket prices and, whether you plan to ski or ride at Whistler Blackcomb just one day or all season long, there is a Pass option for everyone.

Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card provides exclusive discounts to Canadian and Washington State Residents with access to Whistler Blackcomb for as low as $81CAD per day. Choose from 2, 5, or 10 days at Whistler Blackcomb. Epic Pass ( $1,004USD ) offers the best deal in skiing and riding with unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, plus access to Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Hakuba Valley ( Japan ). With additional resorts across the U.S., Europe and Australia , the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts worldwide. Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass offers skiers and riders the ability to build their own Pass – choosing 1-10 days to use throughout the season to ski and ride Whistler Blackcomb for as low as $93CAD per day. The Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass offers savings up to 65% compared to lift tickets for guests purchasing in advance of the season, along with the flexibility to choose which days to ski or ride throughout the season, and doesn't need to be used on consecutive days. Specialty Passes are available including the Whistler Blackcomb Student Pass ($740CAD), Adaptive Passes ( $492USD ), and Passes to honor the Canadian Armed Forces including active and retired Military and their dependents ( $177USD ), as well as Veterans and their dependents ( $573USD ).



View all Passes on the Epic Pass and Whistler Blackcomb websites before prices increase September 2.

Epic Passes also provide savings on other parts of the experience at Whistler Blackcomb. Epic Pass Holders receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more. Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Cards include exclusive perks such as savings on lodging, shopping, group lessons and camps.

Lock in access to premium gear, available slopeside, with My Epic Gear

Travelers no longer need to purchase and haul their equipment to and from Whistler Blackcomb with the launch of My Epic Gear, a first-of-its-kind membership that combines the luxury of owning high-quality gear and the convenience of a premium valet. Members unlock access to more than 60 of the latest ski and snowboard models from 13 leading brands. The entire membership experience, from gear selection to free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off, is available in the My Epic app.

Memberships are limited for the 2024/25 winter season, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. My Epic Gear is now available for the whole family (ages 3 and up) at Whistler Blackcomb, as well as other destination resorts, including Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Heavenly, Northstar, and Stowe. Memberships cost $50 USD for the 2024/25 season, with a $55 USD daily use fee for adults and $45 USD for kids (3-12).

New this season at Whistler Blackcomb: Skip the ticket line with Mobile Pass

New hands-free Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets technology will go live at the resort for the 2024/25 ski and ride season within the My Epic app. This innovation will allow guests to skip the ticket window and buy their Pass (or lift ticket) online, then activate and store it in the My Epic app. When they arrive, they can get scanned, hands-free, straight from their pocket via low energy Bluetooth ® technology designed for low energy use. With this enhancement, the My Epic app will provide Whistler Blackcomb guests a one-stop app, offering lift access, real-time resort updates, personalized stats, account information, and more.

To ensure a smooth transition, Whistler Blackcomb will continue to provide and activate physical cards for passes and lift tickets during the 2024/25 season, as requested. And in the future, they will be available to any guests who cannot, or do not want to use their phone.

Map out your dining experience at Whistler Blackcomb

A variety of on-mountain dining options will once again be available to guests this season, including more diverse menus at quick-serve lodges. The Horstman Hut will make a comeback this winter, where guests can enjoy a European-style selection of sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and mustards. Whistler Blackcomb is proud to continue to offer signature dishes, like the famous fully loaded buttermilk waffles at the Crystal Hut, and to provide elevated experiences at Steeps Grill and Wine Bar and the newly renovated Corona Mountaintop Lodge in the Roundhouse. As always, Christine's will be serving up world-class fine dining with jaw-dropping views in the Rendezvous. This season will also feature the return of regionally inspired Indigenous dishes created in partnership with the culinary team at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre and available at Merlin's (base of Blackcomb) and the freshly updated Raven's (top of Creekside Gondola).

Book lodging now for up to 35% off room rates

Skiers and riders who buy an Epic Pass now will get early access to Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale, offering discounted lodging rates for a limited time across hotels and vacation rentals at mountain resorts like Legends in Creekside. With Epic Mountain Rewards, Pass Holders will be able to save up to 35% off room rates. Pass Holders can book preferred lodging beginning 8/22 by logging into their Epic Pass account and selecting the sale. Public access will be available online from 8/27-9/3.

Get the latest news and be ready for your visit

Want daily updates and real-time information, along with other important news throughout the season? Make sure to download the My Epic app (once in the app, look for the bell in the top right corner to see a feed of real-time guest alerts) and follow along on our Whistler Blackcomb social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and Mountain Operations Twitter/X.

About Whistler Blackcomb

Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia is North America's largest ski resort offering year-round adventure for all ages and skill levels. Powder hounds, glade lovers and groomer aficionados won't want to miss big mountain skiing and riding as winter brings an unmatched variety of terrain. With more than 8,000 skiable acres, 200+ runs, 16 alpine bowls and three glaciers, all serviced by 35 lifts - including the one-of-a-kind PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola, there's something for everyone. Summer is also incredible, with plenty to do, from mountain biking in our world-class Whistler Mountain Bike Park, to sight-seeing and hiking more than 50km of high alpine trails, to incredible events and experiences on-mountain. Whatever the season, adventure awaits.

Whistler Blackcomb operates on the shared unceded territories of the Lilwat7ú ̓ l (Lil'Wat) Nation and Sḵwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation, who have lived on these lands since time immemorial. The Whistler Blackcomb team has deep gratitude for the opportunity to live and work in this beautiful place, colonially known as Whistler. We encourage all guests of the resort to visit the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre for an opportunity to respectfully learn about these lands, their people and culture.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

