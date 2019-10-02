WhistleBlower Security National Report: Majority of Canadians willing to blow the whistle

"The WhistleBlower Security National Report shows the vast majority of Canadian employees will speak up if and when they see wrong-doing in the workplace and this is good news," says Shannon Walker, Founder and President, WhistleBlower Security Inc. "Not only does this help ensure safer, more compliant and tolerant workplaces, but if internal reporting tools are in place employers can learn about and address issues before they exacerbate or are made public."

The WhistleBlower Security National Report also finds that 96 per cent of Canadian employees believe safeguards should be in place to protect employees who blow the whistle and 71 per cent say it should be mandatory for all companies of a significant size to have a whistleblower hotline. When a whistleblower hotline is not available, the Report finds that employees first share their concerns with their boss and then discuss the concerns with colleagues, followed by friends/family and industry officials.

"Whistleblower hotlines are no longer 'nice to have' and are now essential business tools that help protect employees as well as the success, reputation, and sustainability of an organization," adds Walker. "Not only do employees expect these hotlines to be in place, but whistleblower hotlines are turning up everywhere, including at the Vatican." Earlier this year, Pope Francis issued a decree requiring every diocese worldwide to set up a whistleblowing hotline within one year.

In addition to whistleblower hotlines fostering trust and transparency within an organization, research conducted in 2018 at George Washington University shows they are also associated with greater profitability and workforce productivity, fewer lawsuits, lower settlements and fewer external whistleblower reports to regulatory bodies and authorities.

About the Research

From September 20 to September 25, 2019 an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 516 Canadians employed at organizations with more than 250 employees. Respondents are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

