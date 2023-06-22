According to a Deloitte Canada report, there is an opportunity for brands to build transparency with authenticity, clarity, and purpose.

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Deloitte Canada's latest report, Creating value from sustainable products: How business purpose and brand trust can make the difference, reveals a substantial disconnect between how brands and consumers regard sustainability claims and products. Companies gain an advantage by closing the perception gap and validating those claims.

Graphic image of woman holding shopping bags (CNW Group/Deloitte & Touche)

According to the survey, 57 per cent of Canadian consumers do not believe most green claims brands make. Consumers are confused and frustrated by the proliferation of sustainability claims, while business leaders think the public has a significant (71 per cent) or moderate level of trust in the authenticity of those claims.

"Companies are falling into a false sense of security, believing that if they just produce a seemingly better product and bring any sustainability claim to it, it's going to do well," explains Joe Solly, Partner, Risk Advisory, Ontario Leader for Sustainability and Climate Change, Deloitte Canada. "What's missing is the strategic thinking behind the product's creation. Embedding purpose as part of the entire value chain can have a lasting and powerful impact on brands. Those that dive deeper into understanding their consumers and the values that motivate purchase behaviours will get ahead with truly sustainable products and won't be accused of greenwashing."

The report shows forty-one per cent of businesses underestimate the risks of greenwashing accusations if they pursue sustainability goals. Business leaders surveyed seem largely unconcerned or unaware of how consumers perceive their sustainable product or the potential impacts that accusations of greenwashing could have on their brand.

Meanwhile, nearly half of consumers (46 per cent) are not willing to pay extra for sustainable products, stating it is hard to identify those that are genuinely sustainable. Consumers are more likely to purchase a product if it is truly sustainable but need more information to help them make that decision. Almost all surveyed (94 per cent) believe it is a brand's responsibility to create green products, and they want companies to make sustainability integral to their business and purpose.

"It starts with a commitment by leadership, and a holistically integrated approach to sustainable practices, from design, supply, manufacturing, transportation, and all the way to marketing," adds Solly. "This is how brands can build consumer trust and strengthen the case that sustainable products are indeed the better choice and offer the highest value. With more rigorous regulations about sustainability claims on the horizon, businesses need to ensure they can back up what they are they're telling consumers."

Purpose-led companies can generate trust, goodwill, and momentum among customers. By committing to established, third-party certifications and working relentlessly to communicate the advancement of sustainability goals, brands can close the trust gap and achieve business success.

The report also shows almost two-thirds of Canadian companies have considered developing sustainable products or services. Of those that went on to develop one, 62 per cent feel that research and development was too costly.

As for businesses that are not considering developing sustainable products, they point to a lack of consumer demand and concerns about being able to communicate authentically - despite recent examples of clothing retailers and consumer goods companies taking reputational hits over false or misleading claims.

Read the full report.

