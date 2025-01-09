Where Wonder Blooms: Alice in Bloomland at Royal Botanical Gardens

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Tumble down the rabbit hole into "Alice in Bloomland," a wondrous botanical experience at Royal Botanical Gardens where reality bends and blossoms into a world of curiosity for all ages! Inspired by the pages of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, this floral showcase weaves together the magic of horticulture, the whimsy of floral design, and the marvel of visual arts to create an experience straight out of a dream. From February 1 to March 30, 2025, 25,000 real blooms will unfold over the course of this awe-inspiring exhibit. Available Tuesdays to Sundays, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (exceptions apply, see dates and times*).

Attendees will be transported into a fantastical world where horticulture, florals, and art intertwine to create an enchanting indoor wonderland. Brighten the cold winter months with the fresh fragrance and vibrant colours of thousands of orchid blooms. Encounter life-sized pieces that invite you to step into a world of wonder. This whimsical showcase includes the art exhibit Of Wonders Wild and New by Cobalt Connects, featuring textile-based artworks crafted by artists from near and far, adding yet another layer of magic to this floral fantasy.

"Alice in Bloomland at the Royal Botanical Gardens is a dazzling celebration of creativity and wonder, blending the magic of horticulture and art into a truly unique experience," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "This enchanting exhibit invites visitors of all ages to escape the cold into a world of whimsy and warmth – it's the perfect reason to take friends and family to Burlington and explore RBG this winter season."

Join us in a topsy-turvy world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and Alice in Bloomland fills the season with colour and wonder.

Dates and Times*

Open Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays (exceptions apply*). Open for March Break Monday and Family Day Monday*. Guests may enter the exhibit anytime during their ticket's 30-minute arrival window.

February 1 to March 30 : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (final arrival window: 3:30 to 4 p.m. )

: Family Day* ( Monday, February 17 ): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (final arrival window: 3:30 to 4 p.m. )

): March Break* ( March 8 to 16 ): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (final arrival window: 3:30 to 4 p.m. )

Tickets are available HERE, rbg.ca/exhibit

This is a time-ticketed exhibit, pre-registration is required. Exhibit tickets provide access to RBG's other spaces for the same day within seasonal hours, including RBG Centre's indoor Mediterranean Garden and Breezeway, Imagination Playground, Hendrie Park, and Rock Garden (open Thursday to Sunday).

Looking to gift this experience? Purchase a gift certificate the recipient can redeem for tickets!

Food and Drink are available for purchase at The Greenhouse Café daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Turner Pavilion Tea House is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (reservations recommended). Outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Parking at the RBG Centre is included. RBG Centre is located along bus routes for Burlington Transit.

Accessibility: RBG Centre is accessible, with a ramp, elevators, and designated parking spaces.

Animals are not permitted in indoor spaces, apart from service animals.

About Royal Botanical Gardens

Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) is the not-for-profit caretaker of 2137 acres of land and ecosystems surrounded by Canada's largest urban environment. It is an educator and experience creator delivering cultural, artistic and culinary experiences throughout its diverse network of gardens and natural spaces.

For more information about Royal Botanical Gardens, please visit https://www.rbg.ca/

SOURCE Royal Botanical Gardens

Media Contact: Jennifer Spiteri (she/her), Media & Communications Officer, [email protected], 905-527-1158 ext. 555 (1-800-694-4769)