WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING IS AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL 09/6; ARRIVES ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD ON 09/13

"HEART STOPPING" - Sean O'Connell, CINEMABLEND

"THE ENDING IS A GENUINE JAW-DROPPER" - Owen Gleiberman, VARIETY

WITH OVER 17 MINUTES OF NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN DELETED AND

EXTENDED SCENES

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

SYNOPSIS

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (CNW Group/Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada)

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumours of the "Marsh Girl" haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lie within the marsh.

BONUS MATERIALS

Adapting a Phenomenon: Explore the journey of bringing the best-selling novel to life as told by the cast and filmmakers of Where The Crawdads Sing .





Explore the journey of bringing the best-selling novel to life as told by the cast and filmmakers of . Creating the World: When a book is as beloved as Where The Crawdads Sing , the details of the world are everything. Hear firsthand from the designers and artists that translated those images to the screen.





When a book is as beloved as , the details of the world are everything. Hear firsthand from the designers and artists that translated those images to the screen. Women in Focus: From its captivating central character, Kya, crafted by author Delia Owens to the incredible team of women at the helm of the film adaptation, this piece is a testament to the strength, determination and resilience of women both onscreen and behind the scenes.





From its captivating central character, Kya, crafted by author to the incredible team of women at the helm of the film adaptation, this piece is a testament to the strength, determination and resilience of women both onscreen and behind the scenes. 14 Deleted & Extended Scenes: See more of the marsh, mystery and magic in this collection of deleted and extended scenes.





See more of the marsh, mystery and magic in this collection of deleted and extended scenes. Lyric Video: "Carolina" by Taylor Swift

CAST AND CREW

Directed By: Olivia Newman

Screenplay By: Lucy Alibar

Produced by: Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter

Executive Producers: Rhonda Fehr, Betsy Danbur

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John-Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr. and David Strathairn

SPECS

Run Time: 125 minutes

Rating: This film is rated 14A by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault 14A

Blu-ray™: Feature: 1080p High Definition 2.39:1 | Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD MA

DVD: Feature: 2.40:1 Anamorphic Widescreen | Audio: Track 2.0 Stereo

FOR MORE INFORMATION

ABOUT SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

