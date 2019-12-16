Where Some See Just Agroindustrial Goods, Costa Rica Sees the Future

Partners and buyers of Costa Rican fresh products can expect only the highest quality and certified products from an ample offer of fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, and foliage. Because of its favorable climate, tropical fruits, veggies, and plants, traditional or exotic, are available during long crop seasons or even all-year-long.

"I have had the pleasure of importing from Costa Rica for about 5 or 6 years now. I find that the communication is open and sincere, and the relationships have developed into more family than business," said Mario Andreani, CEO Katzman Produce USA. "There is a sense of trust along with a strong work ethic to fulfill expectations for quantities and, most important, quality," he added.

The CEO of Costa Rica's Export Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), Pedro Beirute, stated that 100 companies export to 53 destinations worldwide. "Costa Rica is global leader of exports of pineapple; fourth exporter of banana and cassava to the world; and leading exporter of root crops to the U.S. In addition to this, the country has a significant variety of plants, flowers, and foliage that includes 1,200 species of magnificent orchids, as well as alluring dracaenas, fichus, crotons, and bromeliads."

Also, besides an outstanding offer of products and services, trade partners benefit from Costa Rica's access to most global markets through 14 free trade agreements, and ideal geographic location.

Costa Rican businesses have successfully engaged with buyers in the largest markets in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

In addition, these companies have invested and fulfilled strict requirements to become part of the recognized country brand Essential COSTA RICA, which has an evaluation protocol based on values to which export companies are subjected in order to improve their processes and be more competitive. Essential COSTA RICA has become guarantee and statement of approval in line with the country's values and standing in the world.

If you want more information about Costa Rica's agroindustry, visit https://esencialcostarica.com/agroindustry/

(BREAKOUT BOX)

Discover all that Costa Rica has to offer:

Plants, flowers, and foliage

Vegetables

Root crops and tubers

Tropical fruits

Exotic products

