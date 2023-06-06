WHERE'S MY MRI: Canadians More Informed about Online Shopping than Medical Imaging Records

PocketHealth-Leger poll finds waiting for medical imaging information causes 'scanxiety'

PocketHealth Canadian Patient Poll finds that 62% of Canadians feel more informed about their online shopping deliveries than they do about the results of their medical imaging exams.

Additionally, 68% of Canadians believe they need better access to their medical information to advocate for themselves more effectively, citing improved emotional well being, and understanding of their health.

Scanxiety (scan + anxiety) feelings are common among Canadian patients: Half of Canadian patients (51%) feel anxious or stressed while waiting for the results of their medical imaging.

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - PocketHealth released findings from its Canadian Patient Poll today which reveals that patients expect better and faster access to their medical imaging results.

According to the poll, conducted by Leger, Canadians (68%) wish to have their medical imaging information available to better advocate for themselves, while very few Canadians (18%) reported actually accessing their medical reports online.

On the other hand, the majority (72%) of Canadians surveyed believe that patients should have access to their medical imaging results at the same time as their doctor. Many (62%) cite feeling more informed about the status of their online shopping deliveries than the results of their medical imaging exams.

"Medical imaging is critical in determining a patient's treatment plan and often serves as a catalyst for their long-term healthcare journey," says Rishi Nayyar, PocketHealth Co-Founder and CEO. "At PocketHealth, we are fully committed to empowering patients with the necessary tools and data to actively engage in their care. To bridge the gap between the significance of medical imaging and patient access, it is imperative for the healthcare system to prioritize the pivotal role patients play in their own care journey."

PocketHealth provides patients with immediate access to store and share their medical imaging results and reports, which include definitions of complex medical terms within the reports. This eliminates the need for patients to search for definitions online, and ensures patients always have access to their medical imaging records. Medical images are retrieved and securely shared by patients in full DICOM quality, the standard digital format for storing and transmitting medical images like X-rays, CT scans and MRIs, so they can be reviewed by medical professionals.

PATIENTS HAVE SCANXIETY AND LOOK TO BETTER UNDERSTAND THEIR HEALTH

Waiting for medical imaging results can be an emotionally trying time for patients, often leading to feelings of anxiety and stress.

The term scanxiety (scan + anxiety) describes the anxious feelings that arise while waiting for medical imaging scans and results. It is commonly used by patients with a cancer diagnosis.

More than half (51%) of Canadian patients report feeling anxious or stressed while waiting for the results of their medical imaging exams.

"We understand the critical role that timely access to imaging plays in reducing stress and uncertainty for patients," says Nayyar. "By providing secure and convenient access to medical imaging records, we aim to alleviate some of the scanxiety patients experience while waiting for results."

POCKETHEALTH PATIENTS REPORT ACCESS IMPROVES CARE

In a secondary PocketHealth survey of over 600 of its patients across Canada, patients agree that transparency and improved access to medical imaging and reports improves the patient experience and can reduce scanxiety. The internal findings found that:

65% of PocketHealth patients say that access to records helped them catch information that was not shared by their doctor.

85% of PocketHealth patients agree that accessing their medical images and reports made them less anxious about their diagnosis.

91% of PocketHealth patients agree that accessing their reports on PocketHealth helps them have better conversations with their doctors.

89% of PocketHealth patients stated that it was extremely important to be able to access their important medical imaging results as soon as they were ready.

METHODOLOGY

To meet research objectives, an online survey of 1,524 Canadians was completed between March 24 - March 26, 2023, using Léger's online panel. Canadian patients included those (or those in their household) who have received medical imaging in the past three years. A probability sample size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

PocketHealth also surveyed 662 of its one million patients online between April 4 - 6th, 2023.

ABOUT POCKETHEALTH

PocketHealth is the world's first patient-driven image sharing platform that makes it easy for patients and providers to access and share diagnostic imaging with anyone, anywhere, on any device. PocketHealth also enables direct sharing between hospitals and physicians, instant DICOM retrieval and automated importing capability, creating a unified image management solution for more than 600 hospitals and imaging clinics across North America. With more than 1 million patients on the platform, PocketHealth believes that by placing patients at the center of their care journey, records move more ethically, easily and securely throughout the healthcare system. Learn more at pockethealth.com .

