Where Have Toronto Home Values Jumped The Most?

Real estate is hot everywhere in Toronto, but with downtown dwellers looking for more space and more affordability, home values in areas on the outskirts of the city have seen the greatest appreciation. Comparing the purchase price of homes bought in the lead up to the pandemic to their current Properly Instant Estimate, properties purchased in Scarborough have jumped in value by a whopping 25 per cent, followed by York (21%) and Etobicoke (19%). On the other hand, home values in Toronto's Uptown have seen the lowest appreciation at just five per cent, followed by Midtown (7%) and Downtown (8%).

"There has been increased conversation around the skyrocketing homes prices in Toronto," said Anshul Ruparell, Co-founder and CEO of Properly. "But what's happening is actually the reverse of what we usually assume: that people want to be close to downtown. Old Toronto is seeing the overall lowest appreciation within the City of Toronto. It remains to be seen whether this shift away from the core will continue, but the Instant Estimate allows all homeowners in the GTA to easily track the value of their home in real time."

In order to arrive at these data points, Properly compared the selling prices of homes bought in the six month period prior to COVID-19 (September 2019 - February 2020) to their current Instant Estimate value (May 2021). Here is a breakdown of home values by area, including the neighbourhoods in each of these areas with the highest and lowest appreciation.

Area Within

Toronto Median

Sold Price Sept 2019 -

Feb 2020 Median

Instant

Estimate May 2021 Avg Price

Increase (%) Highest Performing

Neighbourhood in

Area Lowest Performing

Neighbourhood in Area Scarborough $710,000 $915,008 25% Scarborough Village,

+31% Tam O'Shanter-Sullivan,

+22% York $790,000 $992,324 21% Keelesdale-Eglinton

West, +28% Humewood-Cedarvale,

+8% Etobicoke $685,000 $773,743 19% Mount Olive-Silverstone-

Jamestown, +34% Princess-Rosethorn,

+13% East York $970,000 $1,138,064 18% Crescent Town, +37% Leaside, +5% North York $665,000 $758,879 17% Glenfield-Jane Heights,

+34% Bedford Park-Nortown,

+3% West End $953,500 $1,170,700 15% Weston-Pellam Park,

+27% High Park North, +10% East End $1,093,000 $1,277,413 13% Greenwood-Coxwell,

+22% The Beaches, +9% Downtown $680,000 $721,709 8% Cabbagetown-South St.

James Town, +17% Waterfront Communities

C1, +5% Midtown $1,085,000 $1,114,965 7% Wychwood, +14% Casa Loma, +6% Uptown $1,132,000 $1,229,273 5% Forest Hill North, +11% Yonge-Eglinton, +4%

Properly's Instant Estimate is Canada's most accurate free home value calculator. It uses AI technology to calculate individual home values, factoring in historical sold data, proximity to services, property details, and other economic factors. Instant Estimate helps homeowners determine the best time to sell, set their buying budget, and track their net worth with a real-time valuation of their biggest asset: their home. Since launching last month, Instant Estimates have been checked nearly 400,000 times to help people determine the real-time value of their home.

About The Data

Properly compared sold prices of homes bought in each of the 10 areas in Toronto (aggregates of TRREB municipalities) in the 6 months prior to the pandemic (September 2019 - February 2020) to their current Instant Estimate selling price on May 1, 2021. For each individual home, Properly calculated the difference in sold price to the home's estimated market value in April using its AI-driven Instant Estimate, then provided an average by area and municipality. Homes over $3.5M were removed. Municipalities with under 25 sold properties during the September 2019 - February 2020 period were also removed. Properly Instant Estimate accuracy: R-squared: ~92%, MAPE ~7%.

About Properly

Properly is a Canadian tech-enabled real estate brokerage transforming the home buying and selling experience as the only service in Canada that helps homeowners to buy before they sell. Properly launched in 2018 with the goal of making real estate customer centric. The company is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.properly.ca.

