Where Are the Youth in This Federal Election?

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Last night's French-language leaders' debate presented a critical opportunity to address the challenges facing young people across Canada. Yet, once again, youth were virtually absent from the conversation. The debate failed to acknowledge the economic insecurity, mental health crisis, housing challenges, and climate concerns that profoundly impact this generation.

Have youth disappeared ? (CNW Group/Réseau des Carrefours jeunesse-emploi du Québec)

At the Réseau des Carrefours jeunesse-emploi du Québec (RCJEQ), we believe this silence speaks volumes. In a context where youth are often labeled apathetic or disengaged, it's important to ask ourselves: who is truly disengaging from whom?

Across the country, young people are navigating immense uncertainty. They are more educated, more connected, and more socially aware than ever — yet they continue to be excluded from key public policies and democratic processes. Their struggles are real, their voices are sharp, and their potential is immense. But they need to be heard.

As a network working directly with over 200,000 youth annually, we see firsthand the aspirations, challenges, and resilience of this generation. What they need is not another promise, but bold, sustained, and inclusive action.

We are calling on federal leaders to:

Appoint a Minister for Youth with a cross-cutting mandate;

Apply a youth lens to all federal policies and programs;

Invest in tailored employment programs and school-to-work transitions;

Prioritize mental health through early and community-based interventions;

Make housing accessible for youth;

Strengthen support for youth entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

We believe in a future shaped with youth — not around them, and certainly not without them.

We've spoken out.

Our open letter, titled "Have Young People Disappeared?", has been published in multiple French-language outlets, including major newspapers. This is not just a message — it's a call to action.

