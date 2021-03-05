We've blended up something brand new in the Pluck tea house, a delicious premium breakfast tea that gives back with every sip.

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 28th, 2021, Toronto-based premium tea company Pluck Tea launched The Canadian Breakfast – a delicious breakfast tea that includes a donation to Breakfast Club of Canada with every purchase.

Pluck Tea's Canadian Breakfast Tea gives back with every sip! $2 from the purchase of every package is donated to Breakfast Club of Canada. "When you buy The Canadian Breakfast, you buy Canadians breakfast." This premium black tea is blended and packed in Toronto, and pairs perfectly with your next stack of pancakes. (CNW Group/Pluck Tea Inc.)

"Food security is a pressing issue for many Canadian families, especially today. We are thrilled to support Breakfast Club of Canada with a $2 donation for every package of The Canadian Breakfast sold." says Founder and CEO Jennifer Commins. "Providing students across Canada with a healthy meal to start their day, in a warm and supportive environment is what this incredible charity does – and perfectly aligns with our Tea for Good mission."

The Canadian Breakfast is a blend of high-grown, hand-plucked tea leaves from India, Sri Lanka, and Kenya, and is blended and packed in Canada with care. Reminiscent of an English Breakfast (a morning favourite with tea-loving Canadians) this medium-bodied balanced black tea is mildly brisk and delicious with milk - perfect for pairing with your next stack of pancakes! This tea is currently sold in a 30 tea bag package online at pluckteas.com for $18.50 per unit.

About Breakfast Club of Canada:

The Breakfast Club of Canada is a registered charity that ensures that Canadian schoolchildren from elementary to high schools have reliable access to nutritious food in a safe and supportive environment. As the effects of the global pandemic have evolved over time, access to food security has been highlighted as a pressing Canadian crisis that is impacting families.

To find out more about Breakfast Club of Canada, please visit: www.breakfastclubcanada.org

About Pluck Tea:

Pluck Tea is an award-winning Toronto-based premium tea company lead by Certified Tea Sommelier and passionate entrepreneur Jennifer Commins. Founded in 2012, Pluck provides premium loose and bagged teas to leading restaurants, hotels, cafes, and specialty retailers – many of which include ingredients grown in Canada. Pluck Tea is an independently owned and operated, woman-led, Canadian business.

In 2019, Pluck Tea was honoured to be selected as a recipient of the Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy Fund by the Government of Canada. In 2020, Jennifer was named a Woman of Inspiration by the prestigious Universal Women's Network.

SOURCE Pluck Tea Inc.

For further information: Jennifer Commins, Founder and CEO at 416-882-7787, [email protected]