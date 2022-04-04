When Prospective Adoptive Parents Open Their Hearts and Begin to Think About Adoption, Centralized Adoption Intake Service Will be There

The Centralized Adoption Intake Service Coming to Ontario. Information, Support, and Navigation of the Public Adoption System is Available Through Adoption Council of Ontario (ACO).

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - At the beginning of the adoption journey, prospective parents may not know where to begin. The Centralized Adoption Intake Service, funded by the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCSS), is Ontario's answer to that challenge.

The Adoption Council of Ontario (ACO) is very pleased to be operating Ontario's first provincial information, support, and navigation hub for prospective adoptive parents to start their journey in adoption, the Centralized Adoption Intake Service.

What is Centralized Adoption Intake Service?

Centralized Adoption Intake Service is a website and staff team available for prospective adoptive parents who are exploring adoption as a way to grow their family. Centralized Adoption Intake Service will provide prospective applicants with information as they learn about adoption and support as they navigate the public adoption system in Ontario. Centralized Adoption Intake Service is a central point of contact for information, support, and navigation in Ontario.

Why is Centralized Adoption Intake Service important?

Well-prepared parents create well-prepared families. MCCSS is responding to feedback from adoptive families who identified a barrier to learning about adoption and accessing services. Centralized Adoption Intake Service will provide that information, options, and preparation.

"The goal of adoption is to help ensure every child is part of a loving, nurturing, safe and forever family, while at the same time fulfilling the lifelong dream of raising a child," says Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues. "That's why our government is investing an additional $1.2 million annually to help improve the adoption system, including a new Centralized Adoption Intake Service. This service will offer adoption information and navigation support to help prospective parents looking to start or grow their families, and provide long term supports for adoptive parents."

Adoption has many joys and, with loss at its centre, it also has challenges. When parents are informed and prepared, they can address the challenges and are stronger as a family unit.

"Finding the right family for a child/youth is important. It takes time and can be complicated," says Dianne Mathes, Executive Director of the ACO. "Centralized Adoption Intake Service will provide support and guidance on how to navigate the public adoption system in Ontario."

Centralized Adoption Intake Service is free for prospective adoptive parents thanks to funding from the Ontario government. Learn more about the program at www.adoption.on.ca/ci.

The ACO is a trauma-informed organization in Ontario that provides heart-based adoption competent support, education, training, and community for everyone on the lifelong journey of adoption. If you are considering adoption or have been impacted by adoption, we are here for you on the journey of adoption.

SOURCE Adoption Council of Ontario

For further information: Media Contact: Dianne Mathes, Executive Director, Adoption Council of Ontario, PO Box 30010 RPO Boxgrove, Markham, Ontario L6B 0R5, t: 647-776-0990, https://www.adoption.on.ca, [email protected]