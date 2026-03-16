When Every Moment Matters This March, It Has to Be AT&T

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ --

As millions of fans tune in for NCAA® March Madness®, AT&T is launching a new national campaign bringing fans together during college basketball's biggest moments.

Every year, NCAA® March Madness® turns the country into one giant group chat. Underdogs rise, brackets bust, and last-second shots spark instant reactions as fans stream, text, post, and celebrate together. This season, AT&T continues to power the moments that matter, helping fans stay connected as the action unfolds.

Today, people are more connected than ever. But what many are really looking for isn't more connectivity – it's more meaningful connections. Building on its iconic Connecting Changes Everything platform, AT&T's latest campaign highlights how reliable connectivity fuels the experiences fans care about most – from watching a game-winning shot live to sharing it with friends and family. The campaign introduces AT&T's purpose-driven spokesperson, Ted, who represents the belief that people should not just connect more, they should connect better.

"March Madness brings fans together in real time – streaming the game, sharing highlights, and celebrating every buzzer-beater with the people who matter most," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T. "At AT&T we're focused on making sure those connections never miss a moment. With the AT&T Guarantee, fans can rely on our network to show up when it counts."

As a proud sponsor of the NCAA March Madness and the Men's and Women's Final Four® for more than 20 years, AT&T continues to play an integral role in bringing the tournament to life for fans – on and off the court. In addition to being a sponsor and major advertiser across both tournaments, AT&T is sponsoring the Men's and Women's Bracket Managers on CBS Sports, helping millions of fans stay engaged with the tournament from Selection Sunday through the championship.

During Final Four weekend, AT&T will enhance the overall fan experience, delivering immersive moments that celebrate the energy of college basketball and the artists' fans love. From immersive fan experiences to marquee events including the AT&T Block Party and Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T, the brand is helping turn college basketball's biggest weekend into a shared celebration. AT&T's wireless and fiber networks are built to support the surge of fans streaming and sharing in real time – whether they're watching the tournament from home, on the go, or experiencing the action in person.

Continued investment in network performance helps ensure customers stay connected during the tournament's biggest moments. Fans onsite at Men's Final Four will have access to Turbo Live by AT&T, which enhances video calling, live streaming and sharing the can't-miss moments. Whether fans are cheering in the stands or watching at home, no one brings them closer to the action than AT&T.

Behind every shared moment is the reliability customers expect from AT&T. As we expand fiber and wireless access to millions more homes, we're proud to back those customers with America's best guarantee – the AT&T Guarantee®. Now with the inclusion of AT&T Internet Air in the AT&T Guarantee and Internet Backup for eligible fiber and wireless customers – our commitment to dependable connectivity is stronger than ever.

Because when unforgettable moments happen, fans should be focused on the experience, not their connection.

When the connection matters, it has to be AT&T.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

Sofia Ramos, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: 214-797-2794, Email: [email protected]