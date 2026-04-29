AT&T Celebrates Small Business Owners with the Launch of the 2026 AT&T Small Business Contest

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Contest applicants have a chance to win $50,000, join a network of small business owners and connect to greater possibility

Key Takeaways:

Submissions for the 2026 AT&T Small Business Contest open May 1 through July 31 at att.com/shesconnected.

One small business will win $50,000 to invest in their business, plus tools and resources, access to a community of small business owners and a feature in an episode of She's Connected by AT&T.

In celebration of Small Business Week, AT&T Dynamic Defense® will be available on AT&T Business Fiber on May 4, bringing network-embedded cybersecurity to small and medium-sized businesses. Eligible new AT&T Business Fiber customers can receive two months free.

AT&T Business supports small businesses year-round with programs like the AT&T Small Business Contest and business-grade connectivity solutions.

In celebration of Small Business Week, submissions for the 2026 AT&T Small Business Contest open on May 1. The contest returns for its fourth year with the mission to spotlight small businesses driving change in their communities. Small business owners can apply for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000 to invest in their business as well as an opportunity to connect with a community of small business owners and access tools and resources designed to help them grow. Additionally, four contest finalists will receive $5,000 each to support their operations.

Applications open starting May 1 through July 31 at att.com/shesconnected, where rules, terms and conditions can be found.

"As we celebrate National Small Business Week, AT&T remains focused on being a trusted partner to small businesses year‑round--helping them harness the power of connection to grow and succeed," said Shelley Goodman, SVP, Mid‑Markets Sales at AT&T Business. "For 150 years, we've seen how connecting changes everything and helps small businesses move further, faster. The AT&T Small Business Contest has grown over four years into a thriving network of entrepreneurs creating real change in their communities. It supports those building opportunity with the visibility, tools and backing needed to bring what's next to life."

AT&T Business Brings Enterprise-Trusted Cybersecurity Protection to Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

AT&T Business continues to deliver innovative products designed to help small business owners stay connected, protected and grow with confidence. On May 4, AT&T Dynamic Defense® will be available on AT&T Business Fiber, making cybersecurity more accessible for small and medium‑sized businesses. The network‑embedded solution delivers proactive protection built directly into AT&T's fiber network. It helps block cyber threats before they disrupt operations, without requiring additional hardware or adding operational complexity.

In recognition of National Small Business Week, eligible new AT&T Business Fiber customers can receive two months free starting May 4 when subscribing to Dynamic Defense Advanced or Premium.

She's Connected by AT&T: New Episode Featuring Women's Basketball Star, Flau'jae Johnson

Beyond technology, AT&T is also focused on connecting business owners and athletes to greater possibility by elevating their entrepreneurial journeys. AT&T Small Business Contest winners will be featured in an episode of She's Connected by AT&T, a docu-style series now in its sixth season that highlights women breaking barriers across sports and business and paving the way for the next generation.

The most recent episode features Flau'jae Johnson, former Louisiana State University Tigers shooting guard, 2023 National Champion and first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, playing for the Seattle Storm. In her episode, Flau'jae shares the pressures she faces, what it takes to run her own production company, the launch of a youth resource center in her hometown, Savannah, Georgia, and how she's intentionally building something bigger than a career in sports.

2025 AT&T Small Business Contest Winner: Nourish + Bloom

In January, AT&T announced the winner of the 2025 AT&T Small Business Contest: Nourish + Bloom Market, the first autonomous grocery store with robotic delivery in the U.S. and the first AI-powered grocery store to accept EBT/SNAP benefits. Nourish + Bloom Market was selected from a strong group of finalists, including Bold Crumb House, Sensori, SOJO Coffee Company and The Blueprint University--all recognized for their community impact and commitment to growth and meaningful change.

Learn more about the AT&T Small Business Contest and how to apply at att.com/shesconnected.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

Elizabeth Chow, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: (972) 209-2014, Email: [email protected]