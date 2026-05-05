DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a new report, AT&T leads the nation in fastest upload experience, with speeds more than 2x faster than the closest competitor

Key Takeaways:

AT&T Has the Fastest Upload Speeds in America AT&T Has the Fastest Upload Speeds in America

AT&T ranked #1 in converged upload speeds – delivering speeds more than 2x faster than the closest competitor.

In a breakout of the report, the combination of AT&T Fiber and wireless ranked #1 in both upload and download speeds.

What's the News: Opensignal's first-ever Converged Report shows that AT&T wins the nation's fastest converged upload speeds by a wide margin. AT&T's converged upload speeds were more than twice as fast as the closest competitor.

The same report explored leadership based on home broadband technology for users who subscribe to the same provider for their broadband and mobile services. AT&T Fiber ranked #1 in both upload and download speeds, outperforming other fiber, cable and fixed wireless competitors by double digits.

Why it Matters: As AI becomes a bigger part of everyday life, upload speed is becoming increasingly important to a seamless connectivity experience. A recent broadband report showed that upstream usage grew faster than other broadband usage metrics in 2025. With the nation's largest fiber and wireless networks, AT&T is delivering the upload and download speeds customers need at home and on the go.

Quotable: "Fast upload speeds are indispensable as customers game, stream, share, and rely more on AI‑enabled experiences," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president & GM, AT&T Mass Markets. "This win further demonstrates how AT&T is delivering the performance our customers need at home and on the go."

More Details: AT&T's continued investment in fiber and wireless infrastructure underscores the value of having both services, with 42% of AT&T's home internet customers also choosing AT&T wireless. We remain focused on extending our converged leadership and standing behind the experience it delivers through the AT&T Guarantee.

To explore AT&T wireless benefits and shop plans, head to att.com/wireless. To learn more about AT&T Fiber and check its availability at your address, visit att.com/fiber.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

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SOURCE AT&T

Amanda Joncas, AT&T Corporate Communications, Phone: 214.263.4695, Email: [email protected]