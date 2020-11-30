What Would Jesus Do … With $10K Cash? Toronto Burger Chain Launches Sinful New Burger & Garnishes With Gratitude

The Burger's Priest , a classic Toronto cheeseburger joint, is asking Canadians that very question. They technically had their 10 th anniversary in June, but in the midst of COVID and its massive negative impact on the Canadian restaurant industry, it didn't feel like the right time to celebrate. Wanting to give back to their customers and restaurant community, they re-imagined a contest to give away $10k cash as a prize that the winner can't keep themselves and must give away to a deserving recipient. All of this being created to pay it forward to a deserving person, charity, or small business. The winner of the 'give-away give-away' will also be awarded free Burger's Priest burgers for a year.

Launch of a Sinful New Burger!



As part of the 10th-anniversary celebration and pay-it-forward plan, The Burger's Priest is also unleashing 'The First Ten Burger' for 10 days only and while supplies last. The bold and 'decade-ent' new burger is an ultimate COVID comfort food and is served between two full soft-baked donuts grilled with butter and topped with a dusting of icing sugar. Inside, it features classic bacon cheeseburger ingredients, tangy G14 special sauce, and maple dipped bacon. The burger will be available in The Burger's Priest Toronto and all locations across Toronto, Ontario and Canada.

Getting Biblical:

"It is more blessed to give than receive," said Alex Rechichi, President and CEO of Crave It Restaurants. "We are taking that literally and asking Canadians to enter and win a chance to give $10k to whoever or whatever they think is most deserving during these difficult times. We're also going to support our struggling colleagues in the restaurant industry with donations from sales of a special burger and limited-edition branded burger swag."

Have Faith Toronto:

As another part of their pay-it-forward plan, The Burger's Priest will also be releasing a limited-edition series of "Have Faith" Toronto, and Canada logo branded hats, t-shirts and hoodies in-store and online. "There's never been a more important time than during this COVID-19 crisis to have faith in our communities, cities and country," added Rechichi. "Our Have Faith merch is all about celebrating where we live and paying it forward to our communities."

Supporting struggling restaurant employees:

Proceeds from The First Ten Burger's pickup and delivery sales and 'Have Faith' branded hats, t-shirts and hoodies will be donated to support The Full Plate, a non-profit organization bridging the gap in services that hospitality workers face by providing food security, counselling and overall well-being during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The Burger's Priest will also make donations to the Ottawa and Edmonton Food Banks where they have restaurant locations.

"2020 has been an incredibly difficult, personally challenging and frustrating year for all of us, including the Burger's Priest family and staff," added Rechichi. "We are very fortunate to be in a position where we can pay it forward to our struggling peers and help support the Canadian restaurant industry that we love so much. I know that in different circumstances, I would welcome any efforts to help displaced staff members and I personally challenge other Canadian Restauranteurs to step in and step up for the community."

The Details: Canadians can enter the contest by sharing or following #Firsten between December 1 – December 10th and sharing who or what (and why) they would give the $10k prize to in 140 words or a :15 second video. The First Ten Burger and Have Faith Toronto/Canada merchandise will be available for 10 days from December 1 – December 10th. The winner of the $10k cash award will be named on December 14. Additional prizes include 9 giveaways of free burgers for a year. Prizes will be awarded by randomly selected entries. Random giveaways will be awarded to customers that order The First Ten Burger in store and online. Full contest details are available on The Burger's Priest website.

