What's Nu in Beauty: Nuveev Brings Cosmetic Quality to Cannabinoid Topicals

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Nuveev Inc., a CBD wellness brand, announces the introduction of their line of cosmetics and topical products, and the growth of distribution networks and product availability. Nuveev's line of beauty and skincare is now available in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, along with their CBD wellness beverage, with further expansion into Alberta and British Columbia by the end of 2021.

Nuveev's initial products, a replenishing facial moisturizer, and a nourishing hand cream, will soon be accompanied by a complete line of CBD wellness products, including a restorative cleanser, a hydrating facial mist, a calming body lotion, and giftable packs that combine products. The Soothe self-care line further includes a grapefruit CBD beverage with 25mg of CBD.

"Together with our partners at Nextage, we see limited innovation and unlimited potential in the wellness and beauty segment of the Canadian cannabis industry," says Chris Lund, CIO of Nuveev. "The team's experience in the beauty, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries will introduce consumers to a new system that expands the incorporation of CBD into their self-care routines."

"The legacy of cannabis prohibition is apparent in the CBD beauty products currently available in Canada, with the segment largely restricted to balms, bath bombs, and ingredients inspired by underground development," says Samantha Marchione, Portfolio Manager for Nuveev. "We're bringing the best of cosmetic innovation, and infusing it intelligently with CBD, to introduce the 'canna-curious' to the beauty and wellness powers of cannabinoids."

Nuveev works in partnership with HydRx Farms Ltd. serving as the Licensed Producer for their CBD wellness products.

ABOUT NUVEEV

Nuveev is the health and wellness brand that empowers consumers to discover the best of natural beauty and the everyday benefits of proactive cannabis use. Representing a new era of skincare innovation, Nuveev's thoughtfully formulated products pair antioxidant rich plant derivatives with the restorative properties of cannabidiol (CBD) to help Canadians achieve all of their beauty and wellness goals. Learn more about the Nu Beauty Secret at nuveev.com and follow us on Instagram/Twitter at @nuveevwellness

ABOUT NEXTAGE

Born out of Nextar, Israel's leading CDMO for the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, Nextage Innovation is the world's first "All Inclusive" innovation center for cannabis based products. Holding a first of its kind license from the Israeli MOH for the development, testing and manufacturing (GMP) of cannabis products positions Nextage as an industry trailblazer.

SOURCE Nuveev Inc.

For further information: Jessica Moran, JESSCO, [email protected]