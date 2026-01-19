MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - With the Administrative Housing Tribunal (TAL) having just set the base rate used to calculate new rent increases at 3.1%, the Regroupement des comités logement et associations des locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) is denouncing the significant increases that will result. This regulatory change does not provide any lasting solution to the housing crisis and does nothing to alleviate the excessive burden already borne by tenants.

The new rent control regulations, which came into effect on January 1 and have been heavily criticized for months as a missed opportunity to strengthen rent control in Quebec, are now based on four components. Among these, the base rate--calculated based on inflation over the past four years--is the central element. Currently set at 3.1%, this is the highest rate in the last 20 years, except for 2024 and 2025. In addition, the new regulations allow 5% of renovation expenses to be added to the rent increase, which is unprecedented given that since 2008, this percentage has generally been around 3%. Finally, the new rules also allow for the addition of property tax and insurance increases when they exceed the base rate, as will be the case for several municipalities in Quebec, including Montreal.

One month after CMHC released data showing that rents have skyrocketed over the past five years, it's a safe bet that many landlords will not hesitate to exceed the TAL indices. "Without effective controls, we know that the increases actually requested by landlords will be much higher than those provided for in the regulations," says Steve Baird, community organizer at RCLALQ. The situation is unlikely to improve when rental units change hands to a new tenant – rents increased by an average of 17.2% in these cases in Montreal last year.

"Without a registry and without real rent control measures, tenants have no chance of seeing the situation improve in the near future. The affordability crisis will continue, with many tenants going deeper into debt and relying more and more on food banks in order to keep their apartments, " says Émile Boucher, community organizer at RCLALQ, adding that a freeze on rent increases is needed to stop the crisis.

Tenants have the right to refuse the increase proposed by their landlord.

"You have rights: tenants can refuse the increase AND stay in their home," Steve Baird reminds us. Tenants who are concerned and have questions about the increase can consult the RCLALQ's estimation tool, available at locataire.info/calcul, or contact their housing committee directly. In the meantime, the Regroupement and its members will continue their mobilization efforts in the coming months to make it clear to this struggling government that tenants can no longer absorb further increases and that stronger control measures must be put in place.

See here for the RCLALQ's brief on the second draft regulation.

ABOUT THE RCLALQ

The Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) represents more than 45 tenant rights organizations across Quebec. For over 45 years, it has been working to defend and promote the right to housing, advocating for market control measures and greater access to justice for tenants.

