What Quiet Strength Looks Like in 2025: A Vimy Ridge Day Reflection

As Canadians seek local alternatives, MEDISTIK founder Ruza Jelinkova shares how a women-led brand is redefining pain as a source of quiet strength.

TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - April 9 marks Vimy Ridge Day – a time for Canadians to remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience that helped shape our country. It reminds us that real strength isn't always loud. Sometimes, it shows up quietly – in the people who face challenges, push through pain, and keep going.

At MEDISTIK , we're deeply inspired by that spirit. As a proudly Canadian company offering pain relief products, our purpose has always been to help people keep going – especially when it's hard. MEDISTIK was born from a struggle we see every day: people pushing through pain without complaint. It stands as a tribute to the quiet strength and resilience that define life in this country.

Founded by Ruza Jelinkova, MEDISTIK began as a personal mission to create something real – something that truly helps. Built on care, not corporate ambition, the company has grown into Canada's strongest non-prescription topical pain reliever, trusted by healthcare professionals, clinics, and individuals from coast to coast.

"This day reminds us what it really means to be Canadian," says Jelinkova. "To keep showing up, even when you're hurting. I have so much respect for the quiet strength people carry – just doing what needs to be done. At MEDISTIK, we're here to support that strength and help make the journey a little easier."

In a time of rising costs, global uncertainty, and pressure on local communities, more Canadians are turning to homegrown solutions they can rely on. MEDISTIK is proud to be part of that movement – grounded in science, consistency, and a deep sense of purpose.

"We're humbled by the growing number of clinics, pharmacies, and individuals reaching out to carry and support Canadian products like MEDISTIK," says Jelinkova. "Their trust is a powerful reminder that resilience is not only found in our history, but in the everyday choices we make. When we support one another, we don't just ease pain – we build stronger communities, and a stronger Canada."

Since 2006, MEDISTIK has helped Canadians manage pain and stay active. What started as a small idea has grown into one of the most trusted pain relief brands in the country. Today, MEDISTIK is used by healthcare professionals, athletes, military personnel, and everyday people – especially nurses, caregivers, and others who carry a lot, both physically and emotionally. You can find MEDISTIK in thousands of clinics, retail stores across Canada, and CANEX locations on military bases.

Unlike products that only hide the pain, MEDISTIK targets it directly helping reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and support real recovery.

Canadian made. Backed by science. For those who keep going.

