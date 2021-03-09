What makes people resilient to life's challenges? Resilience Explorer Janet Fanaki aims to find out

In February 2020 she lost her 51 year old husband Adam to glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. A people watcher, she spent much of her time doing just that in the waiting room of his surgery and treatments - wondering what makes some so strong in the face of adversity?

In 2018 she created the website RESILIENT PEOPLE and later launched a podcast to share her conversations with folks from around the world who are admired for their resilience. Her guests have overcome a major life challenge and then created something to help others be resilient too.

Guests have included: Terrence Rodriguez, a transgender man who started REX Pride to build a community for LGBTQ+ youth after facing his own isolation throughout his childhood; Jason Fiorotto who lost his wife to breast cancer and started a fundraiser to bring comfort to cancer patients; and crash survivor Dawne McKay, the founder of the Crash Support Network.

Janet has been able to determine many common traits between her guests. Their lifestyle, social circles and capacity for empathy to name a few. She offers tips to build resilience thanks to the advice of her guests and experts. Each interview is unique, inspiring and relatable.

"I'm doing this for the people who I met on my own journey who said that they could never do it," says Janet Fanaki. "The truth is, you don't know what you're capable of doing until you HAVE to do it."

Janet Fanaki is the creator of RESILIENT PEOPLE. Established in 2018 as a blog and two years later as a podcast on all platforms. Janet is asked by organizations to speak on the power of purpose and the common traits of resilient people. She was recognized in USA Today on World Humanitarian Day 2019. She lives in Toronto with her two children.

