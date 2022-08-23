What is the Cost of Basement Waterproofing?

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - While the 2022 wave of hyperinflation has doubled the price of wood and other construction materials, the price of waterproofing materials and the waterproofing costs have stayed relatively the same. More than renovating a new kitchen or an addition to your house, getting waterproofing done on your foundation walls adds the most value to your home for the price you will pay to get it done. It is a great time to invest in waterproofing your home which has a positive effect on the overall value of your home.

RCC Waterproofing's competitive pricing has remained relatively the same over the years and we have also honoured past quotes that were made with customers. If you are worried about the waterproofing costs of this unexpected expense that you were not planning for, RCC Waterproofing provides free quotes and consultations so you can find out how much it will cost to do your waterproofing. We are competitive with our waterproofing companies when it comes to waterproofing quotes and our waterproofing consultants are very transparent about what factors into our costs of waterproofing. The rest of this article will further elaborate on how we determine the price of your waterproofing project.

The foundation waterproofing costs are determined by a bunch of factors that will increase the overall cost of the waterproofing project:

Length of the Excavation - The number of feet that will need to be dug to address the foundation cracks and/or completely waterproof your foundation. Sometimes foundation cracks are not confined to just one spot and they move along the foundation walls.

- The number of feet that will need to be dug to address the foundation cracks and/or completely waterproof your foundation. Sometimes foundation cracks are not confined to just one spot and they move along the foundation walls. Waterproofing Materials Used - The types of waterproofing materials and the amount of it used will determine what the price of the overall waterproofing costs will be. Many waterproofing contractors offer damp proofing materials for a cheaper price but damp proofing is not good enough to prevent further leaks from happening. A full waterproofing system that will fully stop future foundation leaks requires commercial-grade products that will be a key factor in the overall price of the waterproofing job

- The types of waterproofing materials and the amount of it used will determine what the price of the overall waterproofing costs will be. Many waterproofing contractors offer damp proofing materials for a cheaper price but damp proofing is not good enough to prevent further leaks from happening. A full waterproofing system that will fully stop future foundation leaks requires commercial-grade products that will be a key factor in the overall price of the waterproofing job Depth of the Excavation - Sometimes the foundation footings are 4 feet deep and sometimes the foundation footings are 8 feet deep. Every foundation is made differently.

- Sometimes the foundation footings are 4 feet deep and sometimes the foundation footings are 8 feet deep. Every foundation is made differently. Space Available for the Excavation - This determines whether the trench will have to be hand dug or if a machine can be used to dig around the foundation walls

- This determines whether the trench will have to be hand dug or if a machine can be used to dig around the foundation walls Soil Conditions - Not every home will have the same soil conditions and this could affect the foundation digging process. Foundations could have sand or clay mixed in instead of dirt and rock which makes jobs more difficult and more dangerous to excavate.

- Not every home will have the same soil conditions and this could affect the foundation digging process. Foundations could have sand or clay mixed in instead of dirt and rock which makes jobs more difficult and more dangerous to excavate. If Services Pipes or Cables are Found - Services like Hydro, Gas, or even Plumbing could be running through pipes underneath the ground. This is a problem for RCC crews digging the trenches as sometimes these services will need to be shut off by the appropriate authorities.

- Services like Hydro, Gas, or even Plumbing could be running through pipes underneath the ground. This is a problem for RCC crews digging the trenches as sometimes these services will need to be shut off by the appropriate authorities. Whether the Waterproofing can be Done from Inside your Home - In the vast majority of cases, waterproofing is done from the exterior of your home to solve the basement leak issue. However, sometimes it can be addressed from inside your home if there is not enough space to excavate outside or if the homeowner has a fixture that cannot be removed like a deck, machinery, an outdoor garden, or other outdoor fixtures of this nature.

With this knowledge under your belt, don't be afraid to inquire about the waterproofing costs for your home. We have experienced waterproofing consultants in every region of Southern Ontario that you can ask questions and get the right information. They have years of experience and have worked with many customers providing competitive quotes. There is no better time than now to have waterproofing done on your home.

