What Does it Mean to be a Canadian Senior in 2019? National Survey Reveals Compelling Findings

81% of seniors are combating feelings of loneliness and isolation, seeking

hobbies, sense of community and a better quality of life in later years

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - What does it mean to be a senior in 2019? A recent survey, commissioned by Amica Senior Lifestyles, an operator of private-pay seniors' residences in Canada, and conducted by Ipsos, has found that Canadian seniors today are demanding more when it comes to quality of life, with a key finding placing loneliness and isolation as top of mind. The survey revealed that 81% of Canadian seniors say they will actively combat feelings of loneliness and isolation as they age.

Loneliness and isolation are key issues among seniors. According to Statistics Canada, 1.4 million seniors report feeling lonely, so it is no surprise that seniors and their loved ones are looking to address this issue; especially when loneliness has been linked to physical and mental health problems.

The Amica Senior Survey found that the most popular way to prevent feelings of loneliness among Canada seniors is to see friends and family more (67%). Additionally, 58% said they keep up with hobbies and activities they enjoy and 40% said they make an effort to try out new places and things they haven't before.

"To combat loneliness, seniors are actively seeking out hobbies, time with friends, new experiences and a sense of community," says Doug MacLatchy, CEO of Amica Senior Lifestyles. "We also know that seniors are demanding more out of their retirement years; a better quality of life and a desire to maintain their lifestyle."

Maintaining Quality of Life

According to Amica's Senior Survey, high-income seniors are nearly seven times more likely to say they would be interested in private pay seniors' residences, in order to maintain their quality of life. With the Canadian seniors' population expected to grow by 50% over the next ten years, high-end senior living is on the rise in order to meet these needs with offerings targeted to suit a discerning lifestyle.

"With a growing demand for a premium lifestyle, we're providing a personalized experience where seniors feel connected, supported, valued and in control," says MacLatchy. "To appeal to the modern senior, our residences have to reflect their expectations of well-appointed design, outstanding culinary services and a locale in the heart of bustling locations, allowing residents to access everything they require to maintain their current quality of life as they age."

Concerns around health and independence

Health and independence concerns also rank highly among Canadian seniors with 70% of respondents noting they are concerned about maintaining their own independence and over eight in ten (85%) indicating that they are at least somewhat concerned that their physical health will deteriorate.

"Our residents live their day as they please with flexible dining options, a schedule of social activities and the freedom to make the residence their home," says Andrea Prashad, VP of Resident Experience. "We also provide a full continuum of care, working closely with residents and their families to develop individual care plans to ensure each residents' needs are met today and as those needs change."

Mental health was also noted as a concern, with two in three (68%) Canadian seniors saying they are concerned about their mental health deteriorating as they age.

"From the beautiful design, which includes memory care considerations, to dedicated memory care floors, residents with cognitive illnesses are well cared for in an environment that suits their needs, desires and lifestyle," says Dr. Heather Palmer, National Director of Cognitive Well-being at Amica Senior Lifestyles. "This offering allows residents with cognitive concerns including Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia to age in place, with flexible wellness plans that evolve as their cognitive health changes."

About Amica Senior Lifestyles

Amica Senior Lifestyles is setting a new standard for senior living in Canada by combining unparalleled premium hospitality and amenities with expert care and support to deliver a personalized senior living experience. Committed to enriching the lives of seniors now and as their needs change, Amica offers independent living, assisted living and memory care lifestyle options. Established in 1996, the company owns and operates 31 residences in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, with plans to continue expansion in select markets. To learn more visit amica.ca

SOURCE Amica Senior Lifestyles

For further information: Media Contact: Anna Woodmass, Account Coordinator, Pomp & Circumstance PR, anna@pomppr.com, 613-363-7361