WFGIAC to Sponsor 2023 Grand Slam of Curling

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. (WFGIAC) is pleased to announce its renewed sponsorship of the 2023 Grand Slam of Curling (GSOC), the premier international curling series. The Grand Slam series has grown to be a destination event for elite men's and women's teams around the globe. Comprised of five events, the Grand Slam series is the largest series on the professional curling tour.

"WFGIAC independent agents help individuals and families find financial security through life insurance, retirement and products and solutions to achieve a better financial future," said Rick Williams, president of WFGIAC. "Many of our WFG independent agents work and live within several communities where the curling events occur. With visibility in each venue and during live television coverage, this sponsorship will share how WFGIAC can help Canadians build a lifetime of financial security."

World Financial Group (WFG) will serve as title sponsor for the WFG Masters curling event, set to take place December 12–17, 2023, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at Merlis Belsher Place. The WFG Masters is the third stop on the GSOC tour this season.

"Key lessons from the game of curling, such as strategy, leadership and teamwork, are critical to the success of WFG in enhancing financial literacy and helping people within our communities feel financially secure through life insurance and retirement strategies," added Williams.

About World Financial Group

World Financial Group's approximately 70,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada are dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building strategies.

In Canada, life insurance and segregated funds are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. Properly licensed individuals may also offer mutual funds through WFG Securities Inc. (WFGS).

World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC in the U.S. and World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. are affiliated companies. The WFG companies are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Transamerica Corporation.

