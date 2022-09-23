WFGIAC Announces Canadian Sports Sponsorship with Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. (WFGIAC) is pleased to announce its renewed sponsorship of the 2022 Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling, the premier international curling series. Owned and operated by Canadian sports brand Sportsnet since 2012, the Grand Slam series has grown to be a destination elite event for the best men's and women's teams from around the globe. Comprised of six events, the Grand Slam series awards $2.1 million in prize money throughout the curling season.

With this sponsorship, WFGIAC will receive incredible in-venue branding opportunities, such as ad placements on the event boards and in-ice and expanded exposure for the brand throughout the 2022-23 Grand Slam season. In addition to season sponsorship opportunities, WFGIAC will serve as title sponsor for the World Financial Group Masters curling event, set to take place December 6-11, 2022, in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Along with in-venue opportunities, this partnership will include WFGIAC commercial spots on national television live on Sportsnet during exclusive Grand Slam coverage, plus targeted digital ad units as well as sole sponsor in the Life Insurance category.

"This opportunity will provide WFG a chance to increase awareness across the country, as well as brand recognition, prospective sales and recruits," said Rick Williams, President, WFGIAC. "WFG will be able to reach a broad audience and showcase our mission to offer financial education to many more individuals, families, and businesses across our different communities."

About World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc.

In Canada, life insurance and segregated funds are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. Properly licensed individuals may also offer mutual funds through WFG Securities Inc. (WFGS).

