WeTraq teams up with Lumino Health, Canada's largest health network

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - WeTraq, a Canadian family safety platform, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Lumino Health, Canada's largest health network. Lumino Health is a digital innovation from Sun Life. WeTraq's 'GuardIO – Family Care' is an easy-to-use smartphone application that is designed to protect and connect families by offering intelligent location sharing, coordination, and driving safety features.

WeTraq is now available through the Lumino Health's Discovery lab by clicking here. This new collaboration will allow WeTraq to reach many more Canadians, helping them provide care to their loved ones.

"A growing number of working family caregivers are members of the 'sandwich generation', who are expected to simultaneously balance care for children and aging parents with personal lives and employment expectations," said Ishaan Singla, founder of WeTraq. "Our goal is to support this underserved and overstressed population by creating a private and secure tool to ensure family caregivers are always connected to their loved ones, improving their mental health and quality of life."

WeTraq platform uses predictive technology to perform a detailed analysis of mobility behaviors and provide alerts to caregivers. This data can also be used to design better risk mitigation strategies to prevent patient wandering. It ensures the safety of loved ones by providing real-time safety alerts and the information you need to have a conversation about safe driving at just the right time.

Lumino Health, an award-winning and free platform connects people with the tools and resources they need to manage their health. Lumino's provider search allows people to find and connect with local paramedical providers. The search engine has been used over 11 million times.

About WeTraq

WeTraq is an Ontario-based service provider licensed by Health Canada. WeTraq is dedicated to providing powerful tools for parents and caregivers concerned about the safety of their loved ones. WeTraq's mission is to improve the mental health and quality of life for family caregivers and helping seniors age-in-place. Caring for at-risk loved ones, such as seniors or individuals affected with conditions including dementia can be difficult, particularly when it comes to ensuring that the individual remains safe and in a protected area. WeTraq is a member of AGE-WELL's startup affiliate program. AGE-WELL is Canada's technology and aging network.

To learn more, please visit: www.wetraq.ca

SOURCE WeTraq