WestUrban Developments Celebrates the Grand Re-opening of "The Magdalena" Rental Complex in Duncan, BC

DUNCAN, BC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - WestUrban Developments Ltd., one of Western Canada's leading property development companies, proudly announces the successful completion of remediation and retrofitting work at "The Magdalena," a 64-unit rental community located in Duncan, BC. Following structural concerns last year, The Magdalena is safe, secure, and fully re-opened for tenants.

The Magdalena has undergone an extensive transformation with a team of dedicated professionals and engineers working tirelessly to make the necessary repairs and improvements. These efforts include structural enhancements and modernization of common areas to ensure The Magdalena meets Canada Building Code and seismic safety requirements.

WestUrban Developments Ltd. Celebrates the Grand Re-opening of "The Magdalena" Rental Complex in Duncan, BC Post this

"Like many others in the community, our team was taken aback by the revelation that the third-party engineering firm responsible for the building's structural design failed in their duties," said Sean Roy, CEO of WestUrban Developments. "Our top priority at WestUrban has always been the safety and satisfaction of our tenants, and the work carried out by our team at The Magdalena reflects these principles."

"We are grateful to the Municipality of North Cowichan for working with us throughout this process and especially, for helping us ensure that as many residents of the Magdalena as possible were able to remain safely in the building without displacement during the aforementioned upgrades," added Terry Hoff, COO of WestUrban Developments.

"To our valued tenants, we thank you for your patience and understanding during the building remediation process. Your cooperation and support have been instrumental as we address structural challenges, ensuring a safe and enhanced living experience for all."

Prospective tenants can now inquire about leasing opportunities and experience the improved living spaces by contacting the WestUrban Property Management's dedicated leasing team at [email protected] and 778-346-9048.

About WestUrban Developments:

WestUrban Developments LTD. is a premier property development company founded in 2017. Our specialized team has over 30 years of experience in the real estate development industry, with expertise in construction management, customized development, and development planning across Western Canada. Our growing enterprise is built on a foundation of strong relationships, extending to clients, stakeholders, contractors, suppliers, and employees. We believe that investing in people is the cornerstone of our success. We build dynamic teams powered by respect, integrity, and experience. This mission empowers us to find innovative solutions, and to develop leading-edge concepts that enhance and support growing communities.

SOURCE WestUrban Developments Ltd.

For further information: WestUrban Developments Ltd., Trevor Kushner, 250-218-1605, [email protected]