WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Dallas H. Ross 30,424,140 67.09 14,925,662 32.91 H. Clark Hollands 43,018,914 94.86 2,330,888 5.14 Nick Desmarais 34,737,441 76.60 10,612,361 23.40 Steve Akazawa 43,554,561 96.04 1,795,241 3.96 Dianne Watts 43,533,548 96.00 1,816,254 4.00 Glenn Dudar 34,743,239 76.61 10,606,563 23.39 Dirk Lever 43,537,896 96.00 1,811,906 4.00 David Schellenberg 43,537,686 96.00 1,812,116 4.00

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 45,590,321 99.95 24,006 0.05

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214