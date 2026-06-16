WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS
News provided byWestshore Terminals Investment Corporation
Jun 16, 2026, 19:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Dallas H. Ross
|
30,424,140
|
67.09
|
14,925,662
|
32.91
|
H. Clark Hollands
|
43,018,914
|
94.86
|
2,330,888
|
5.14
|
Nick Desmarais
|
34,737,441
|
76.60
|
10,612,361
|
23.40
|
Steve Akazawa
|
43,554,561
|
96.04
|
1,795,241
|
3.96
|
Dianne Watts
|
43,533,548
|
96.00
|
1,816,254
|
4.00
|
Glenn Dudar
|
34,743,239
|
76.61
|
10,606,563
|
23.39
|
Dirk Lever
|
43,537,896
|
96.00
|
1,811,906
|
4.00
|
David Schellenberg
|
43,537,686
|
96.00
|
1,812,116
|
4.00
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
|
Auditors
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
KPMG LLP
|
45,590,321
|
99.95
|
24,006
|
0.05
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214
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