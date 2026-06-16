WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

News provided by

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Jun 16, 2026, 19:15 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Dallas H. Ross

30,424,140

67.09

14,925,662

32.91

H. Clark Hollands

43,018,914

94.86

2,330,888

5.14

Nick Desmarais

34,737,441

76.60

10,612,361

23.40

Steve Akazawa

43,554,561

96.04

1,795,241

3.96

Dianne Watts

43,533,548

96.00

1,816,254

4.00

Glenn Dudar

34,743,239

76.61

10,606,563

23.39

Dirk Lever

43,537,896

96.00

1,811,906

4.00

David Schellenberg

43,537,686

96.00

1,812,116

4.00

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

45,590,321

99.95

24,006

0.05

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214

Organization Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation