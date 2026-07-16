WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT RENEWAL WITH EVR OPERATIONS LIMITED

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") and EVR Operations Limited ("EVR") have entered into a Terminal Service Agreement (the "New Agreement") that will commence on January 1, 2028, concurrently with the expiration of their existing terminal services agreement (the "Current Agreement"). The New Agreement has a term of ten years, with a five-year extension at EVR's option, and provides for a fixed loading charge which escalates annually with CPI. Under the New Agreement EVR has committed to shipping ten million tonnes annually and may ship up to 11 million tonnes. Subject to certain limited events, EVR has the right to reduce its committed annual tonnage to no less than seven million tonnes. In conjunction with the negotiation of the New Agreement, EVR increased its 2026 and 2027 tonnage commitments under the Current Agreement from 5 - 7 million tonnes annually to 8 - 8.5 million tonnes in 2026 and 9 - 10 million tonnes in 2027.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Glenn Dudar, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 946-3494