WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2025 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS AND ANNOUNCES Q1 2026 DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

The Corporation also announced today that a dividend of $0.375 per share will be paid on or before April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026. The dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes. The board will continue to review all factors relevant to the level of dividend, including operating performance, current and anticipated market conditions, funds applied to service or repay debt obligations, other opportunities that may come before the Corporation, and funding of capital upgrade projects.

For 2026, based on the information currently available, volumes are projected to be approximately 25.5 million tonnes. The average loading charge for the year is estimated at $13.00.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes and loading rates and the levels of dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Glenn Dudar, CEO & President, (604) 946-3494