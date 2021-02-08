Westmount Park Retained by Gamacmin Minero Metalurgica to Provide Capital Markets & Corporate Finance Advisory Services

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Westmount Park Investments Inc ("Westmount Park") announced it has entered into an agreement with Gamacmin Minero Metalurgica S.A.C ("Gamacmin" or the "Company") to provide capital markets & corporate financing advisory to support an anticipated reverse-take over and to help secure related equity, debt, or convertible capital.

Under the agreement, Westmount Park will provide financing advice and corporate support including comprehensive due diligence, engagement with investment banks and exempt market dealers, support to obtain approval from securities exchanges and commissions, continuous disclosures, investor and public relations, acquisition support, strategic communications, and human resources and organizational planning.

The Company's aim is to expand and develop additional new and modern plants, ramping up the production from 80 tonnes per day to 350 tonnes per day. It is anticipated these plants will be strategically located in Peru to take advantage of the precious metals ́high prices and grow revenues by 3x.

Romeo Di Battista Jr., CEO and Chairman of Westmount Park Investments stated:

"Our goal is to empower Gamacmin by providing the means to complete the expected upcoming transaction allowing Gamacmin to expand and increase their current margins. Westmount Park has a strong diverse team of industry expertise inclusive of mining, corporate finance, and investor relations to position Gamacmin to succeed."

Erick Pegot-Ogier, CEO of Gamacmin Minero Metalurgica stated:

"We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Westmount Park as it will enable us to scale and expand our operations and provides an opportunity to execute on Gamacmin's future plans."

About Westmount Park

Westmount Park is a modern family office built on a foundation of nearly 50-years of successfully owning, running, and investing in businesses across several industries. Westmount Park offers an evolution in family office structuring, while tapping into an expansive network of wealth including families of new Canadians. The company capitalizes on a strong management team and capable partners to provide a full spectrum of services to source, assess and execute on investment opportunities to enhance business value and returns. www.westmountpark.com

About Gamacmin Minero Metalurgica

Gamacmin is a gold ore processing plant located in the Piura Gold region of northern Peru. The company sources ore from artisanal and small miners from different mining zones. Gamacmin primarily focuses on an efficient lixiviation process, while ensuring good eco-sustainable practices. The Company proudly invests in maintaining long-term relationships with suppliers, employees, and the local communities.

For further information: Westmount Park Investments Contact: Romeo Di Battista Jr., Chairman & CEO, [email protected], 1.800.974.5850