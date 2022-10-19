WestJet to offer service between Terrace, B.C., and Calgary

WestJet Encore to provide four-times weekly service between Calgary and northwestern B.C.

CALGARY, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced that it will add four-times weekly service between Terrace, B.C., and Calgary, beginning December 1, 2022.

Creating a gateway for business and leisure travel opportunities, WestJet Encore's service to Terrace, will provide a convenient connection to WestJet's home and largest global hub in Calgary where the airline will operate more than 800 flights per week, to more than 65 destinations around the world, in December.

"We are thrilled to provide increased capacity to support Terrace and Western B.C.'s critical projects and expanding industries," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer. "The West is our home and as we turn to an exciting new chapter of growth, we are committed to providing vital domestic connections that support the economic diversification and success of Western Canada."

The route will operate four times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, on WestJet Encore's Q400 aircraft.

"Welcoming back WestJet's direct service to Calgary is eagerly welcomed by all of Terrace," said Carol Leclerc, Mayor of the City of Terrace. "Following the pandemic, the Terrace-Kitimat Airport numbers have been growing and air traffic is busy. Terrace is a key service centre for Northwest B.C. and it's integral for our residents, businesses and industry to have access to critical services such as air travel."

Details of WestJet's service between Calgary and Terrace:

Route Frequency Start date Calgary – Terrace 4x weekly Thursday, December 1, 2022 Terrace – Calgary 4x weekly Thursday, December 1, 2022

Additional quotes:

"We're excited to see our partner enhance access to the Northern British Columbia area with the return of this non-stop service," Bob Sartor, President & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. "The addition of WestJet Encore's Calgary to Terrace route supports economic development that will benefit both British Columbians and Albertans. It will also provide Terrace and surrounding area residents with the opportunity to access more than 75 destinations within Canada and across the globe through WestJet's global hub at YYC."

"The Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat welcome's the additional service offered by WestJet," said Carman Hendry, Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat, Airport General Manager. "This will enhance our airport's ability to serve our region with a first-class schedule that connects Northern British Columbia to the world. "

