WestJet reports a significant return to second quarter profitability

CALGARY, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet (TSX: WJA) today announced its second quarter results for 2019, with net earnings of $44.3 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share compared with a net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share reported in the second quarter of 2018.

"We are very pleased with this significant return to second quarter profitability." said WestJet President & CEO Ed Sims. "I want to acknowledge the remarkable effort of all 14,000 WestJetters who rose to the challenge of delivering this notable improvement in year over year performance and thank all of our guests for their continued loyalty."

Operating highlights* (stated in Canadian dollars)



Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Net earnings (millions) $44.3 ($15.8) 379.8% Diluted earnings per share $0.38 ($0.14) 371.4% Total revenue (millions) $1,212.9 $1,087.6 11.5% Operating margin 3.5% (0.7%) 4.2 pts. ASMs (available seat miles) (billions) 8.145 7.922 2.8% RPMs (revenue passenger miles) (billions) 7.099 6.646 6.8% Load factor 87.2% 83.9% 3.3 pts. Segment guests 6,493,802 6,276,226 3.5% Yield (revenue per revenue passenger mile) (cents) 17.09 16.36 4.5% RASM (revenue per available seat mile) (cents) 14.89 13.73 8.5% CASM (cost per available seat mile) (cents) 14.38 13.84 3.9% Fuel costs per litre (cents) 81 81 – CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share

(cents)* 10.66 10.06 6.0%

*Refer to reconciliations in the accompanying tables for further information regarding calculations.

Dividend declaration

On July 26, 2019, WestJet's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per common voting share and variable voting share for the third quarter of 2019, to be paid on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2019. All dividends paid by WestJet are, pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act, designated as eligible dividends, unless indicated otherwise. An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit.

Second quarter conference call

Given WestJet's proposed arrangement with an affiliate of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), WestJet will not be hosting an earnings call or webcast to discuss its second quarter results. For further information, please contact WestJet Investor Relations.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding our dividend is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond WestJet's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on WestJet's current forecasts and strategy, the expected demand environment, the utilization of our fleet, the forward-curve for jet fuel price, the expected exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, agreements and bookings, but may vary due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in guest demand, changes in fuel prices, delays in aircraft delivery, general economic conditions, competitive environment, ability to effectively implement and maintain critical systems and other factors and risks described in WestJet's public reports and filings which are available under WestJet's profile at sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. WestJet does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP measures

This news release contains disclosure respecting non-GAAP performance measures including, without limitation, CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share and return on invested capital. These measures are included to enhance the overall understanding of WestJet's current financial performance and to provide an alternative method for assessing WestJet's operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of WestJet's ongoing operations, and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between reporting periods. These measures are not calculated in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and do not have standardized meanings. Therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other entities. Readers are urged to review the section entitled "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures" in WestJet's management's discussion and analysis of financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 which is available under WestJet's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com, for a further discussion of such non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP. The financial information accompanying this news release was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Management's discussion and analysis of financial results and consolidated financial statements and notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, are available through the Internet in the Investor Relations section of westjet.com or under WestJet's SEDAR profile at sedar.com .

About WestJet

The WestJet group of companies offers scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favorite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended June 30



2019 2018(i) 2019 2018(i)











Revenue:









Guest

1,163,239 1,039,317 2,341,535 2,148,624 Other

49,681 48,256 129,041 130,673



1,212,920 1,087,573 2,470,576 2,279,297 Operating expenses:









Aircraft fuel

301,290 302,261 598,212 583,412 Salaries and benefits

267,119 247,659 536,695 502,784 Rates and fees

175,852 175,624 351,055 344,554 Depreciation and amortization

158,917 146,184 316,723 292,683 Sales and marketing

106,922 98,871 233,018 218,450 Maintenance

49,365 35,636 100,928 85,631 Other

109,945 92,745 225,292 195,879 Employee profit share

1,541 (3,257) 6,790 3,127



1,170,951 1,095,723 2,368,713 2,226,520 Earnings (loss) from operations

41,969 (8,150) 101,863 52,777











Non-operating income (expense):









Finance income

10,319 7,191 19,703 13,901 Finance cost

(30,122) (15,527) (55,980) (29,059) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange

16,873 (5,718) 23,637 (12,819) Gain on disposal of property and equipment

2,089 595 16,965 2,812 Gain (loss) on derivatives

(2,804) (30) (3,483) 35 Other non-operating

(10,394) - (10,394) -



(14,039) (13,489) (9,552) (25,130) Earnings (loss) before income tax

27,930 (21,639) 92,311 27,647











Income tax expense (recovery):









Current

5,283 (7,597) 10,044 227 Deferred

(21,632) 1,784 (7,627) 9,046



(16,349) (5,813) 2,417 9,273 Net earnings (loss)

44,279 (15,826) 89,894 18,374











Earnings (loss) per share:









Basic

0.39 (0.14) 0.79 0.16 Diluted

0.38 (0.14) 0.78 0.16

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)











June 30 2019 December 31 2018(i) Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 1,502,280 1,185,806 Marketable securities 66,687 93,771 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 1,568,967 1,279,577 Restricted cash 68,646 115,615 Accounts receivable 162,971 145,544 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 164,276 190,224 Inventory 49,857 39,742

2,014,717 1,770,702 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 5,578,206 5,312,995 Intangible assets 49,129 54,851 Other assets 75,632 102,537 Total assets 7,717,684 7,241,085





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 634,289 658,067 Advance ticket sales 849,788 695,367 Deferred Rewards program 247,673 224,608 Non-refundable guest credits 63,848 62,914 Current portion of maintenance provisions 42,704 22,576 Current portion of long-term debt and lease obligations 897,250 675,953

2,735,552 2,339,485 Non-current liabilities:



Maintenance provisions 359,950 387,023 Long-term debt and lease obligations 1,916,359 1,850,007 Other liabilities 11,449 10,263 Deferred income tax 394,091 405,160 Total liabilities 5,417,401 4,991,938





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 574,032 548,979 Equity reserves 85,004 106,655 Hedge reserves (2,444) 6,856 Retained earnings 1,643,691 1,586,657 Total shareholders' equity 2,300,283 2,249,147 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,717,684 7,241,085

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)











Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30



2019 2018(i) 2019 2018(i)











Operating activities:









Net earnings (loss)

44,279 (15,826) 89,894 18,374 Items not involving cash:









Depreciation and amortization

158,917 146,184 316,723 292,683 Change in maintenance provisions

10,660 600 26,558 2,117 Amortization of transaction costs

953 1,132 1,918 2,268 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

75 33 474 (234) Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(2,089) (595) (16,965) (2,812) Share-based payment expense

2,330 4,513 5,800 8,391 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(21,632) 1,784 (7,627) 9,046 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(19,167) 2,484 (23,650) 5,596 Change in non-cash working capital

(6,871) (30,779) 186,189 54,355 Change in restricted cash

34,766 25,647 46,970 38,543 Change in other assets

10,445 212 7,753 (1,163) Change in other liabilities

(4) (524) (7) (848) Purchase of shares pursuant to compensation plans

(3,080) (3,021) (3,215) (3,036) Maintenance provision settlements

(9,133) (5,963) (17,261) (24,208)



200,449 125,881 613,554 399,072











Investing activities:









Aircraft additions

(114,937) (187,559) (631,588) (336,781) Aircraft disposals

6,257 565 7,293 4,875 Proceeds from sale-and-leaseback transaction

- - 577,143 - Other property and equipment and intangible additions and disposals

(9,142) (9,966) (31,594) (32,222) Purchases of marketable securities

- (32,739) (33,922) (33,908) Maturities of marketable securities

25,000 50,000 58,047 50,000 Change in non-cash working capital

3,022 11,871 907 26,207



(89,800) (167,828) (53,714) (321,829)











Financing activities:









Increase in long-term debt

- 20,576 - 41,131 Repayment of long-term debt

(37,920) (39,719) (64,461) (77,342) Repayment of long-term lease obligations

(39,207) (35,115) (82,715) (68,534) Shares repurchased

- (2,386) - (2,386) Dividends paid

(16,149) (15,970) (32,102) (31,940) Cash interest paid

(25,466) (19,889) (45,441) (37,152) Change in non-cash working capital

(4,376) (4,725) (5,755) (7,044)



(123,118) (97,228) (230,474) (183,267)











Cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities

(12,469) (139,175) 329,366 (106,024) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(7,036) 6,400 (12,892) 13,631 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(19,505) (132,775) 316,474 (92,393)











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,521,785 1,187,458 1,185,806 1,147,076 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,502,280 1,054,683 1,502,280 1,054,683 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows









Cash interest received

9,939 7,211 19,417 13,991 Cash taxes paid, net

(3,283) (14,891) (7,026) (34,531)

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage, mile and per unit data)

(Unaudited)

WestJet excludes the effects of aircraft fuel expense and employee profit share expense to assess the operating performance of the business. Fuel expense is excluded from operating results due to the fact that fuel prices are impacted by a host of factors outside WestJet's control, such as significant weather events, geopolitical tensions, refinery capacity and global demand and supply. Excluding this expense allows WestJet to analyze its operating results on a comparable basis. Employee profit share expense is excluded from operating results due to its variable nature and excluding this expense allows greater comparability.





Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands) 2019 2018(i) Change 2019 2018(i) Change Operating expenses 1,170,951 1,095,723 75,228 2,368,713 2,226,520 142,193 Aircraft fuel expense (301,290) (302,261) 971 (598,212) (583,412) (14,800) Employee profit share expense (1,541) 3,257 (4,798) (6,790) (3,127) (3,663) Operating expenses, adjusted 868,120 796,719 71,401 1,763,711 1,639,981 123,730 ASMs 8,145,063,263 7,921,730,038 2.8% 16,601,154,841 15,950,596,467 4.1% CASM, excluding above items

(cents) 10.66 10.06 6.0% 10.62 10.28 3.3%

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Return on invested capital

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

ROIC is a measure commonly used to assess the efficiency with which a company allocates its capital to generate returns. Return is calculated based on our earnings before tax, excluding special items, finance costs and implied interest on our off-balance-sheet aircraft leases. Invested capital includes average long-term debt, average finance lease obligations, average shareholders' equity and off-balance-sheet aircraft operating leases.





June 30 2019 December 31 2018(i) Change Earnings before income taxes 203,988 139,325 64,663 Add:





Finance costs 94,433 67,511 26,922

298,421 206,836 91,585 Invested capital:





Average long-term debt and lease obligations(ii) 2,690,171 2,526,573 163,598 Average shareholders' equity 2,248,210 2,226,033 22,177

4,938,381 4,752,606 185,775 Return on invested capital 6.0% 4.4% 1.6 pts

(i) Certain 2018 numbers have been restated for the adoption of IFRS 16. (ii) Average long-term debt and lease obligations is comprised of the current portion and long-term portion of long-term debt and lease obligations.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: WestJet Investor Relations, 1-877-493-7853, Email: investor_relations@westjet.com; WestJet Media Relations, 1-888-WJ-4-NEWS (1-888-954-6397), Email: media@westjet.com

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

