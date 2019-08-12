WestJet Link giving Cranbrook another hub option

"This new route linking interior British Columbia with our Vancouver hub provides convenient travel options between the two areas and gives our guests in Cranbrook access to a second WestJet hub with connections across our entire network," said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President Network Planning and Alliances. "WestJet is now providing the City of Cranbrook with the most flights and options to travel easily across the country and beyond."

With the addition of Vancouver-Cranbrook, WestJet Link will now operate six routes including Calgary to Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Prince George, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat.

"We are delighted to welcome WestJet Link's daily service from Vancouver to Cranbrook," said Anne Murray, Vice President, Airline Business Development and Public Affairs, Vancouver Airport Authority. "As Canada's second busiest airport, Vancouver International Airport proudly links passengers to cities in British Columbia, North America and around the world. WestJet Link's route to Cranbrook connects customers to a great B.C. destination and drives economic benefits for our region."

"The expansion of WestJet's service, now linking the Kootenay Rockies to both WestJet's Calgary and Vancouver hubs is a fantastic boost to our inbound visitor economy, while providing a robust global network of travel options for the Kootenay Region," said Tristen Chernove, CEO of Elevate Airports Inc. and Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager. "The Canadian Rockies International Airport is driven to be the strongest economic catalyst possible for our region and WestJet's growing air service is helping us reach our goals. We're excited to see this new service coming in October and look forward to sharing a bright future of success with WestJet at YXC."

All WestJet Link flights are operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal by using its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.

Details of WestJet Link's service between Vancouver and Cranbrook:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Vancouver-

Cranbrook Daily 11:45 a.m. 12:25 p.m. October 27,

2019 Cranbrook-

Vancouver Daily 1:35 p.m. 4:05 p.m. October 27,

2019

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

