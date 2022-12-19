WestJet Joins De Havilland Component Solutions Program to Enhance Support to Its Fleet of Dash 8-400 Aircraft

Images relating to this release are available at https://dehavilland.com/en/media

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") today announced that it has signed a De Havilland Component Solutions Program ("DCS Program") agreement with WestJet Encore Ltd. Under the agreement, De Havilland Canada will manage component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the airline's fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft and provide access to De Havilland Canada's strategically located exchange pool.

"The DCS Program offers the cost predictability that is so important in airline management, and we also look forward to benefitting from access to De Havilland Canada's expertise in warranty administration, planning and supplier management to enhance the operations of our Dash 8-400 aircraft," said Lisa Davis, Vice-President and General Manager, WestJet Encore.

"With the addition of WestJet to the DCS Program, our support to the fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft in North America is significantly increased and includes the two largest operators on the continent," said Leighton Storsley, Vice President, Aftermarket and Business Development, De Havilland Canada. "We thank WestJet for affording us this opportunity to manage this aspect of the airline's component MRO services."

About the De Havilland Component Solutions (DCS) Program

The DCS program supports the operation of Dash 8-400 aircraft by ensuring cost-effective repair solutions and global accessibility to over a thousand different aircraft components positioned at strategically located distribution centers and at some customers' operating hubs. The program, which is designed to meet the growing demand for customized repair solutions, accommodates each customer's requirements and environment. With its low carbon footprint, low operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. More than 200 Dash 8-400 aircraft are enrolled or under contract with the DCS program.

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance and coastal surveillance. In February 2022, De Havilland Canada became the operating brand for the companies that previously operated as Longview Aviation, Viking Air Ltd, Pacific Sky Training and De Havilland Canada. https://dehavilland.com

