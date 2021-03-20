WestJet Cabin Crew Members, represented by CUPE Local 4070, ratify five-year collective agreement

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced that WestJet Cabin Crew Members, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), have successfully ratified their first five-year agreement.

This ratified agreement is in place retroactively from March 1, 2021, through to and including December 31, 2025.

"We are pleased that we were able to achieve our first collective agreement with CUPE," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "The resulting agreement is a reflection of the interest-based bargaining required to achieve this positive outcome and it is a strong example of how we can work together, respectfully with dedication and professionalism, to benefit our employees and our guests during these challenging times.

The time invested in the negotiations by both parties, leading up to ratification, was necessary to work through the many complex terms and conditions.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

