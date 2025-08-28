New partnership unlocks seamless connections between Canada and 37 destinations across the

Americas, including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and more

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a new interline partnership agreement with Copa Airlines, significantly enhancing connectivity across both carriers' networks. The agreement allows WestJet guests to seamlessly travel beyond its newly announced destination, Panama City, with access to 37 Copa Airlines destinations across Central and South America. Additionally, Copa guests travelling north will gain access to WestJet's extensive North American network.

WestJet announces new interline agreement with Copa Airlines, expanding connectivity across Latin America (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Building on the announcement of our new direct service from Calgary to Panama City, this new interline partnership agreement will increase access to destinations across Central and South America for Canadian travellers," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We remain focused on connecting guests to the world's most popular sun and leisure destinations this winter, while also meeting the needs of business travellers by continuing to provide convenient access to some of South America's largest markets."

WestJet announced its new service between Calgary and Panama City beginning December 13, 2025, operating four times weekly this winter. This new route between WestJet's global hub in Calgary and Copa Airlines' hub in Panama City provides new opportunities for business and leisure guests to visit more of the Americas.

With new access via Calgary to Panama City, WestJet guests can now book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet and Copa Airlines' networks with single point check-in and through-checked bags. Bookings will be available through a travel agent or third-party ticket sales websites.

Country Destination Argentina Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Mendoza Belize Belize City Bolivia Santa Cruz-Viru Viru Brazil Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Florianopolis, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Rio De Janeiro, Salvador, Sao Paulo-Guarulhos Chile Santiago Colombia Armenia, Barranquilla, Bogota, Bucaramanga, Cali, Cartagena, Medellin, Pereira, San Andres Island, Santa Marta Costa Rica San Jose Curacao Curacao Ecuador Guayaquil, Quito El Salvador San Salvador Guatemala Guatemala City Guyana Georgetown Honduras San Pedro Sula Nicaragua Managua Paraguay Asuncion Peru Lima Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain Uruguay Montevideo

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

