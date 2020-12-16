WestJet adds sun destinations and Dreamliner flying to January schedule

"WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year."

The updated January schedule adds flights to Liberia (Costa Rica) and Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo, Mexico from Calgary and features the resumption of service between Kona, Hawaii and Vancouver and as well between Aruba and Toronto. Dreamliner service between Calgary and Cancun, Mexico begins on January 8, 2021, while service to Puerto Vallarta will commence on January 23, 2021.

In January, the airline will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the U.S. including Hawaii, six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America

COVID-19 testing remains key to ensuring safe and confident travel

WestJet continues to support pre-and post-travel testing initiatives in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia to increase confidence in the travelling public. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting.

Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country if not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures during the travel journey to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters through its Safety Above All program.

WestJet is planning to operate the following transborder and international routes from January 5, 2021 to February 4, 2021:

HAWAII AND U.S. TRANSBORDER



Market Frequency (05JAN – 04FEB)

Vancouver – Maui 2x weekly

Vancouver – Honolulu 2x weekly

Vancouver – Kona 1x weekly

Vancouver - Palm Springs 1x weekly

Vancouver – Los Angeles 1x weekly

Vancouver – Phoenix 1x weekly

Calgary – Maui 2x weekly

Calgary – Honolulu 1x weekly

Calgary – Los Angeles 3x weekly

Calgary – Palm Springs 6x weekly

Calgary – Las Vegas 2x weekly

Calgary – Phoenix 8x weekly

Calgary – Orlando 1x weekly

Edmonton – Phoenix 1x weekly

Toronto – Orlando 1x weekly

Toronto – Fort Myers 3x weekly

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2x weekly







INTERNATIONAL

Market Frequency (05JAN – 04FEB) Vancouver – San Jose del Cabo 1x weekly Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly Vancouver – Cancun 1x weekly Calgary – San Jose del Cabo 3x weekly Calgary – Mazatlán 1x weekly Calgary – Puerto Vallarta 6x weekly Calgary – Huatulco 1x weekly Calgary – Ixtapa / Zihuantanejo 1x weekly Calgary – Cancun 3x weekly Calgary – Liberia 1x weekly Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly Edmonton – Cancun 1x weekly Toronto – Cancun 3x weekly Toronto – Liberia 1x weekly Toronto – Kingston 1x weekly Toronto – Montego Bay 3x weekly Toronto – Puerto Plata 2x weekly Toronto – Punta Cana 2x weekly Toronto - Aruba 1x weekly Toronto – Barbados 1x weekly Toronto – London Gatwick 2x weekly

