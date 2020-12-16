WestJet adds sun destinations and Dreamliner flying to January schedule
Dec 16, 2020, 10:47 ET
Airline introduces 787 service to Mexico and welcomes back Kona and Aruba to network
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - WestJet today released its updated January schedule featuring Dreamliner service to Mexico and more flights to sun destinations in the Caribbean, the United States (including Hawaii), Mexico and Central America.
"WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year."
The updated January schedule adds flights to Liberia (Costa Rica) and Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo, Mexico from Calgary and features the resumption of service between Kona, Hawaii and Vancouver and as well between Aruba and Toronto. Dreamliner service between Calgary and Cancun, Mexico begins on January 8, 2021, while service to Puerto Vallarta will commence on January 23, 2021.
In January, the airline will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the U.S. including Hawaii, six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America
COVID-19 testing remains key to ensuring safe and confident travel
WestJet continues to support pre-and post-travel testing initiatives in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia to increase confidence in the travelling public. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting.
Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country if not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures during the travel journey to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters through its Safety Above All program.
WestJet is planning to operate the following transborder and international routes from January 5, 2021 to February 4, 2021:
HAWAII AND U.S. TRANSBORDER
|
Market
|
Frequency (05JAN – 04FEB)
|
Vancouver – Maui
|
2x weekly
|
Vancouver – Honolulu
|
2x weekly
|
Vancouver – Kona
|
1x weekly
|
Vancouver - Palm Springs
|
1x weekly
|
Vancouver – Los Angeles
|
1x weekly
|
Vancouver – Phoenix
|
1x weekly
|
Calgary – Maui
|
2x weekly
|
Calgary – Honolulu
|
1x weekly
|
Calgary – Los Angeles
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary – Palm Springs
|
6x weekly
|
Calgary – Las Vegas
|
2x weekly
|
Calgary – Phoenix
|
8x weekly
|
Calgary – Orlando
|
1x weekly
|
Edmonton – Phoenix
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Orlando
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Fort Myers
|
3x weekly
|
Toronto – Fort Lauderdale
|
2x weekly
INTERNATIONAL
|
Market
|
Frequency
(05JAN – 04FEB)
|
Vancouver – San Jose del Cabo
|
1x weekly
|
Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta
|
1x weekly
|
Vancouver – Cancun
|
1x weekly
|
Calgary – San Jose del Cabo
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary – Mazatlán
|
1x weekly
|
Calgary – Puerto Vallarta
|
6x weekly
|
Calgary – Huatulco
|
1x weekly
|
Calgary – Ixtapa / Zihuantanejo
|
1x weekly
|
Calgary – Cancun
|
3x weekly
|
Calgary – Liberia
|
1x weekly
|
Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta
|
1x weekly
|
Edmonton – Cancun
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Cancun
|
3x weekly
|
Toronto – Liberia
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Kingston
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Montego Bay
|
3x weekly
|
Toronto – Puerto Plata
|
2x weekly
|
Toronto – Punta Cana
|
2x weekly
|
Toronto - Aruba
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – Barbados
|
1x weekly
|
Toronto – London Gatwick
|
2x weekly
About WestJet
Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
Recent recognition includes:
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)
SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]