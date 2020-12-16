WestJet adds sun destinations and Dreamliner flying to January schedule

News provided by

WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Dec 16, 2020, 10:47 ET

Airline introduces 787 service to Mexico and welcomes back Kona and Aruba to network

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - WestJet today released its updated January schedule featuring Dreamliner service to Mexico and more flights to sun destinations in the Caribbean, the United States (including Hawaii), Mexico and Central America.

The schedule features Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from Calgary. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"WestJet continues to welcome the introduction of new COVID-19 testing programs and pilots to ensure that our guests can confidently and safely travel abroad," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "With new destinations and the introduction of our Dreamliner service to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, guests can book with additional peace of mind knowing our flexible change and cancel policies remain in place for the new year."

The updated January schedule adds flights to Liberia (Costa Rica) and Ixtapa/Zihuantanejo, Mexico from Calgary and features the resumption of service between Kona, Hawaii and Vancouver and as well between Aruba and Toronto. Dreamliner service between Calgary and Cancun, Mexico begins on January 8, 2021, while service to Puerto Vallarta will commence on January 23, 2021.

In January, the airline will offer flights to 57 destinations including 33 in Canada, 10 in the U.S. including Hawaii, six in Mexico, six in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America

COVID-19 testing remains key to ensuring safe and confident travel
WestJet continues to support pre-and post-travel testing initiatives in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia to increase confidence in the travelling public. All information on WestJet's testing offers and processes can be found at westjet.com/covidtesting

Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country if not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures during the travel journey to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters through its Safety Above All program.

WestJet is planning to operate the following transborder and international routes from January 5, 2021 to February 4, 2021:

HAWAII AND U.S. TRANSBORDER

Market

Frequency (05JAN – 04FEB)

Vancouver – Maui

2x weekly

Vancouver – Honolulu

2x weekly

Vancouver – Kona

1x weekly

Vancouver - Palm Springs

1x weekly

 Vancouver – Los Angeles

1x weekly

Vancouver – Phoenix

1x weekly

Calgary – Maui

2x weekly

Calgary – Honolulu

1x weekly

Calgary – Los Angeles

3x weekly

Calgary – Palm Springs

6x weekly

Calgary – Las Vegas

2x weekly

Calgary – Phoenix

8x weekly

Calgary – Orlando

1x weekly

Edmonton – Phoenix

1x weekly

Toronto – Orlando

1x weekly

Toronto – Fort Myers

3x weekly

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale

2x weekly



INTERNATIONAL

Market

Frequency 

(05JAN – 04FEB)

Vancouver – San Jose del Cabo

1x weekly

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta

1x weekly

Vancouver – Cancun

1x weekly

Calgary – San Jose del Cabo

3x weekly

Calgary – Mazatlán

1x weekly

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta

6x weekly

Calgary – Huatulco

1x weekly

Calgary – Ixtapa / Zihuantanejo

1x weekly

Calgary – Cancun

3x weekly

Calgary – Liberia

1x weekly

Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta

1x weekly

Edmonton – Cancun

1x weekly

Toronto – Cancun

3x weekly

Toronto – Liberia

1x weekly

Toronto – Kingston

1x weekly

Toronto – Montego Bay

3x weekly

Toronto – Puerto Plata

2x weekly

Toronto – Punta Cana

2x weekly

Toronto - Aruba

1x weekly

Toronto – Barbados

1x weekly

Toronto – London Gatwick

2x weekly

About WestJet 
Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet 
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet 
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ 
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet 
Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com 

Recent recognition includes: 
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty) 
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

Organization Profile

WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership