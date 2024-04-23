Westhills to Host Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate 1,000th New Home Milestone

LANGFORD, BC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Westhills, the vibrant 517-acre master-planned community in Langford, BC, is proud to announce a significant achievement – the construction of its 1,000th home. To celebrate this major milestone, Westhills and the City of Langford will host a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, April 29th, 2024.

Local media, City of Langford representatives and Westhills staff are invited to gather at the 1,000th home to mark the occasion with speeches by Mayor Goodmanson, Westhills leadership, and a Westhills resident.

Westhills master planned community showing existing homes and future Lakepoint District. (CNW Group/Westhills Land Corp.)

The event will be an opportunity to celebrate the development's impact in building a thriving community, home to approximately 3,300 residents. Every new home has been Built GreenTM Certified, spanning a diverse range of housing types including 683 single-family homes, 203 townhomes and 114 condos.

"Completing the construction of our 1,000th home is a tremendous accomplishment for Westhills," says Ryan McKenzie, Manager of Westhills. "This number represents thousands of individuals and families who now call Westhills home. We are incredibly grateful to our employees, residents, the City of Langford, the builders, and the partners who have helped us achieve this feat. With this milestone, we are celebrating the development of Westhills and the many people who have helped build our community."

The completion of the 1,000th home is just the beginning for Westhills. The development has plans in place to provide thousands of additional homes, along with retailers, offices, parks and recreational sites.

McKenzie adds, "Looking to the future, Westhills is focused on building a strong, diverse community while addressing the critical need for additional housing in the region."

Community members can look forward to much more from Westhills in the months to come. The latest condominium project, Solaris, will welcome its first residents in May, adding 130 new housing units. In June, Westhills will host a block party for residents to celebrate the development's 1,000th home milestone and thank the community for making it possible.

Ribbon Cutting Event Details

Date: Monday, April 29th, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Address: 2863 Constellation Ave, Langford , BC

RSVP: Please RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Westhills would like to thank the following partners for their support in making this milestone possible:

The City of Langford

Lakewood Estates Ltd.

On Point Project Engineers Ltd.

Sustainable Services Ltd.

Verity Construction

Westhills Fast Facts

Community Impact

1 out of every 15 Langford residents lives in Westhills

residents lives in Westhills The two largest undisturbed parks in the City of Langford's entire parkland inventory are located in Westhills: Parkdale Hill and a large part of the Langford Gravity Zone & Nature Trails

More than 100 people are employed full-time by Westhills and its group of companies

An additional 150 employees of third-party contractors work at Westhills every day

Westhills has provided approximately $1,000,000 towards community and charitable organizations to date

Noteworthy Features

Westhills YMCA/YWCA

Greater Victoria Public Library

Victoria Conservatory of Music

Elementary, Middle and Secondary Schools

Provincial Government ShareSpace

Westhills Park

4,000 sq. ft. swimming dock at Lakepoint Park

Jordie Lunn Bike Park

Langford Gravity Zone and Nature Trails

Lakepoint Place Office Building

Innovative Community Energy System

Over 7 km of trails

About Westhills

Westhills is a 517-acre master-planned community located on the south shore of Langford Lake within the City of Langford. The award-winning project is driven by the principles of design excellence, environmental stewardship, and affordability. Featuring diverse housing options and a wide array of indoor and outdoor recreation opportunities, the community is home to 3,300 residents along with local businesses, public buildings and schools. Westhills is committed to dedicating 40% of its total land as public open space, with a sprawling network of parks and trails already established.

