Westgen Technologies Named One of Canada's Top Sustainability Changemakers for 2023 by SDTC

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Westgen Technologies is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Sustainability Changemakers for 2023 by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). This list recognizes ten Canadian companies that have achieved outstanding growth while delivering environmental and economic benefits for Canada.

Westgen Technologies Co-founders - Ben Klepacki, CRO and Connor O'Shea, CEO (CNW Group/Westgen Technologies Inc.)

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada's Sustainability Changemakers by SDTC," said Connor O'Shea, CEO of Westgen Technologies. "It is very meaningful to us to be named in the top 10 changemakers for 2023. It is a testament to how hard our team at Westgen works to provide reliable and scalable methane emissions solutions for the oil and gas industry, while growing the business ten-fold in the past two years. We are committed to our purpose of empowering the energy evolution through practical and innovative technology solutions."

Westgen Technologies is a technology company focused on empowering the energy evolution. Founded in 2019, Westgen's purpose is to support the energy industry in addressing the dual challenges of energy poverty and climate change. Westgen aims to be a catalyst of this change by creating solutions that meet the economic, operational, and technical application needs of customers. Its Engineered Power On Demand (EPOD) systems eliminate methane venting from pneumatic devices and can be configured to supply on- or off-grid devices with compressed air or power.

SDTC recognized Westgen Technologies for its leadership, excellence, and commitment to sustainability in Canada and globally. The Changemakers list is the first made-in-Canada list recognizing homegrown innovation in sustainable technologies. The companies were chosen based on their annual revenues of over $10 million, a compound annual growth rate of 20% or more over the last three years, sustainable benefits and impact measured per SDTC's proprietary methods of quantifying environmental benefits, a global footprint, and a Canadian presence and contribution to the local economy.

"We congratulate all of the Canada's Sustainability Changemakers for 2023 and are honored to be among them," added O'Shea. "We believe that innovation and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and we look forward to continuing to provide practical solutions that empower the energy evolution while contributing to the sustainable development of Canada and the world."

For more information about Westgen Technologies and its sustainable solutions, visit their website at Westgentech.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Lindsay Panchyshyn, Marketing Manager, Westgen Technologies Inc., +1 (888) 609-3763, [email protected]