The Founder's Journey – an Entrepreneurial Process teaches step-by-step approach to starting, growing a successful business

TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Western University's Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship, powered by the Ivey Business School, in collaboration with RBC Future Launch and The Globe and Mail, is proud to launch The Founder's Journey – an Entrepreneurial Process, a free, online course that guides participants through a step-by-step approach to nurturing and growing a new venture. The program offers a formal education opportunity for Canadians to develop and hone their entrepreneurship and business skills.

"We believe entrepreneurship is a process that can be taught," says Eric Morse, Executive Director of Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship. "Our world-class researchers and instructors are excited to share their expertise and experience to help take potential entrepreneurs beyond the start of an idea toward building a successful new business. Whether someone is an ambitious self-starter with an active business, or eager to learn and test the waters, this course will equip them with the knowledge and skills to support their unique entrepreneurial journey."

The self-paced course is divided into eight modules taught by Ivey Business School professors and lecturers. Covering topics spanning ideation, planning and financing, go-to-market strategy, growth, and social enterprise, Canadians who take the course will enhance their skills and gain the knowledge they need to bring their innovative ideas to life. Participants who finish all eight modules will also receive a certificate of completion.

"Small businesses make up 98% of all enterprises in the Canadian economy, making it a huge engine for national innovation and prosperity," says Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC. "Today, Canada's entrepreneurs are solving some of our country's biggest challenges while building for tomorrow – but they need more support and the right resources to put their ideas into action. Educational programs – like The Founder's Journey – are a critical part of that equation, and RBC is proud to collaborate with Western University and The Globe and Mail as part of our continued efforts to support owners and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and managing their businesses."

Open to anyone 15 years of age and above, and offered in English and in French, the course aims to more broadly inspire and inform Canadians who are interested in entrepreneurship.

"At The Globe and Mail, we strive to bring readers the best content to help them succeed in their daily lives," comments Sean Humphrey, Vice-President of Marketing at The Globe and Mail. "We're proud to collaborate on The Founder's Journey – an Entrepreneurial Process to help innovative and business-minded Canadians gain the knowledge and confidence they need to make their entrepreneurial dreams a reality."

The Founder's Journey adds to a suite of expanded entrepreneurial support, education and opportunities at Western University made possible through significant donations from the Pierre L. Morrissette Family Foundation.

Registration for the spring session launches today, with additional sessions planned for summer, fall and winter. To enroll or learn more about the course, please visit www.thefoundersjourney.ca/.

About the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship

Western University champions a culture of entrepreneurship that is truly diverse, inclusive, and deeply original through the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship. Powered by the Ivey Business School, Morrissette Entrepreneurship has established itself as a leader in entrepreneurship research, and education; equipping students, alumni, scholars, and high-growth entrepreneurs through a variety of programs and resources. We have developed an ecosystem of support committed to helping founders at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey to achieve their wildest ambitions and impact the communities they serve.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE RBC

