Western Opens the Doors on Another Lethbridge Insurance Brokerage

Our decision to launch another brokerage in Lethbridge is supported by the expansion in business, residential properties and population growth witnessed in the city.

"Businesses are coming; there's growth all around us," Zanolli said. "Being here and being part of the growth is terrific. Our investment in the Lethbridge community is what drives us."

Join us in celebrating as we welcome our West Lethbridge team into Western's brokerage network. We've provided diversified insurance services to more than one million Canadians for over 100 years.

West Lethbridge South Lethbridge



#20 — 6 Aquitania Boulevard West 10, 3821 Mayor Magrath Dr S



Lethbridge, AB, T1J 5L4 Lethbridge, AB, T1K 8E2



587-486-2870 403-327-1889

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western, a diversified insurance services company, is focused on creating security and has provided over one million Canadians the right protection for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal and business insurance services through 183 locations, its affiliates and a variety of connected channels, with an engaged team of more than 1,800 people. Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For further information: Information (for journalists only): Kevin Rushworth, Communication Lead, Western Financial Group, 1-866-843-9378 ext - 508, kevin.rushworth@westernfg.ca

Related Links

http://www.westernfinancialgroup.net

