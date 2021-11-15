Western Financial Group recognized as Canadian Top 100 Employer

Proud Top Employer

This distinction places Western with the best of the best in Canadian business. Western Financial Group was selected from among its peers for transparent employee communications, progressive health and wellness benefits, a caring community spirit, and other forward-thinking and inclusive programs.

"It is an honour to be recognized among many deserving Canadian organizations," says Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western Financial Group. "We are grateful to our employees for contributing to Western's success and helping shape who we are, especially during what has been a challenging time for many. This honour truly reflects the dedicated team of professionals we have across the organization, whom we believe make Western so strong. We wouldn't be successful without the perseverance of our team members and the trust and support of our customers."

Always looking for ways to improve employee offerings and provide innovative options to customers, Western has put people at the front of their business.

"I feel very fortunate to work for a company that cares about their people and their communities," says Marissa Gellner, Leader, Personal Lines Sales & Services Centre. "Throughout the pandemic, as a result of Western's efforts, we've been able to keep our teams safe and motivated," she says. "We kept communicating and supporting one another. In this way, we've been able to take care of our customers and of each other."

For the past 20 years, Western Financial Group has been focused on building up the communities where they operate through the programs and partnerships offered by the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation. These communities make up the Western Financial identity and have helped shape the organization.

Western Financial is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over 1 million Canadians for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business, and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales & service centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western Financial is Canada's Insurance Broker.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

www.westernfinancialgroup.ca

