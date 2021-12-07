Western Financial Group launches MyWestern Customer Portal

New portal gives brokerage and customers increased digital capabilities

HIGH RIVER, AB, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Financial Group – Western Financial Group implements new customer portal, MyWestern.

The MyWestern customer portal gives Western Financial Group brokerages and agencies more digital capabilities to meet today's policyholders' demands. MyWestern increases accessibility for customers with a 24/7 digital connection to their policy, enabling customers access to their documents anytime they want, online through a mobile ready website.

"Implementing MyWestern has been an important goal for us," says Chief Strategy Officer Mark Rouleau. "Our priorities as an organization are our customers and our people. This innovative tool brings our customers more options for managing their policies and allows for self-service at their convenience while helping to increase efficiency for our people."

"Customer service is paramount, and we are always available to address customer questions, concerns and to provide options for all their unique insurance needs. With the addition of MyWestern, we're expanding the options our customers have to connect with us and manage their coverage."

Western Financial Group

Western Financial is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over 1 million Canadians for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial provides personal, business and life insurance services in over 200 communities through sales and service centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western Financial is Canada's insurance broker.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

For further information:

www.westernfinancialgroup.ca

SOURCE Western Financial Group

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Shannon Louis, [email protected], (403) 652-2663

Related Links

http://www.westernfinancialgroup.net

