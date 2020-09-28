Western Financial Group Launches Latest Campaign: "Quote to Give Back"

"Having our own Foundation shows our commitment to giving back to our communities," says Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO of Western Financial Group. "The Foundation is part of Western's DNA and through it, we reinvest into the communities which support our Organization."

This latest Campaign, "Quote to Give," looks to combine insurance quotes with social advocacy.

"Our people are very dedicated to the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation," Kenny says. "They are advocates for our Foundation and the "Quote to Give" Campaign is a natural fit between business and our social advocacy work."

Over the years, the Foundation has contributed tremendously to the communities where Western operates. Since the very beginning, the action of supporting local communities has guided everything we do — it's who we are as Western.

Our people are our champions and it's their generous support, alongside that of customers and fellow residents, that has enabled us to contribute over $3.6 million toward caring for our communities and their young leaders.

"The "Quote to Give" Campaign is a wonderful thing for the Foundation," says Laurette LaPlante, Director of the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation. "Combining what we do best as an organization just makes sense and provides more awareness around all the great things the Foundation does for our communities."

This year, even through COVID-19, the Foundation, through the help of our people has been able to give back to those in need. The Community Food & Nutrition Program was launched in April and will run through to the end of the year, offering money to food security organizations in the communities where Western operates.

The "Quote to Give" Campaign is available in branches across Canada. For every quote received during the Campaign period, $5 will be donated to the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation. These funds will go back to the communities where Western operates through municipalities and registered charities.

You can learn more about "Quote to Give" here. To find out more about the amazing things the Foundation has contributed to over the years, please visit: westerngives.com.

Western Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has raised more than $3.6 million to support local communities.

For more information on the impact the Western Communities Foundation has on the local community, visit westerngives.com

