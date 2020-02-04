Western Financial Group continues expansion into Ontario

Established in 1912, Orr & Associates is dedicated to personal, commercial, and life insurance. Like Western, they work with insurance partners across Canada to provide custom-fit insurance coverage for their customers. With two branch locations and a strong online presence, Orr & Associates diligently services more than 5,000 customers to ensure they have the right coverage for their specific insurance needs.

"It is an exciting day to have Orr & Associates join our growing team," says Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western. "Orr & Associates have established themselves as an innovative leader in their area of expertise. We are happy to have them on-board with us helping Western to continue to expand our scope in the Canadian insurance market."

Orr & Associates and Western share important values and a strong focus on customer service, putting customers and people first. With a history of volunteerism and community sponsorships, Orr & Associates understands that strong connections to community and customer service excellence are the foundation of success.

"As the insurance experts who create security and provide the right protection for all Canadians, Western is committed to expanding its physical presence across Canada and ensuring that Canadians get the best advice for their insurance needs," says Kenny. "Adding Orr & Associates to our team enriches our commitment to this."

"Joining Western is the right fit for us as a group," says Ken Orr, Owner of Orr & Associates. "We share common values and business interests and becoming part of the Western family will be beneficial for our people. We are looking forward to this new era for Orr & Associates."

"We are excited to work with Western to elevate our organization and people and to help support Western's mission and vision," says Keith Wilson, Owner of Orr & Associates. "Partnering with Western is a win-win and we are pleased to be part of the growing team."

Orr & Associates is an independent broker network offering personal, commercial, and life insurance to customers in southern Ontario. Originally founded in 1912, the agency grew and evolved until its acquisition by Gordon Orr in 1984. Ken Orr purchased the agency from his father in 1992 and brought in business partner Keith Wilson in 2007. The agency has two branch locations and 16 team members serving King City and Schomberg, just north of Toronto.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has been caring for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than 100 years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, today, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services through more than 180 locations, affiliates, and online, with a skilled and growing team, providing the right protection for all Canadians.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

