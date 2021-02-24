Western Financial Group Continues Commitment of Giving Back

As Canada's Insurance Broker, for Western, giving back to local communities across Canada has always been a priority, and 2020 was no exception.

See The 2020 Annual Report of Community Giving for stories and endorsements of the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation's programs and commitments.

2020 was a challenging year for everyone, and raising money looked a little bit different. Without the ability to host events and fundraisers, everyone had to get creative.

Laurette LaPlante, Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Director, says the Foundation could still contribute to many local community organizations and programs.

"2020 was different for our Foundation, and I am incredibly proud of how we were able to adapt and do what we do best: give back to local communities across Canada," says LaPlante. "We were able to still offer donations to local groups who help those in need, as well as great community organizations to continue their community contributions and programming."

Through 2020, the needs of the communities shifted. The Western Financial Group Communities Foundation was able to pivot by adjusting donation streams and open more community contribution options, including launching the Community Food & Nutrition Emergency Fund Program. New fundraising methods were also explored and fundraisers were brought online, including a very successful online silent auction.

To ensure the commitment to local communities was upheld, Western Financial Group and corporate sponsors stepped up. Western and the Foundation contributed over $500,000 to local communities in 2020 through three pillars of giving:

Developing Leaders of the Future

Strengthening our Communities

Taking Care of Communities in a Time of Need

Some 2020 Community Giving Highlights from the 2020 Report of Community Giving:

Support of 873 community projects

Over 300,000 meals provided through food security programs

121 Inspirational Awards to deserving students

"I am incredibly proud of how we were collectively able to pivot in 2020 and still give back significantly to our local communities across Canada," says Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western Financial Group. "Giving back locally and making monetary contributions is always important for us but, it may have never been as important as it has been this past year. We are so pleased that our people and partners stepped up and continued our commitment to contributing where we live and work."

Western Financial Group, through the Western Communities Foundation, will always carry out their self-appointed duty to the communities where they are located.

"Giving back is part of who we are. We won't change that, we'll just shift how we make that happen," says LaPlante. "Our people are champions of our Foundation and want to ensure we uphold our promises. We will continue to find new ways to raise funds and lean on our wonderful teams who are proud to be part of our mission as an organization."

For the full picture of 2020 community giving:

2020 Annual Report of Community Giving

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has raised more than $4 million to support local communities.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services in over 200 communities through Sales and Service Centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western is Canada's insurance broker.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

